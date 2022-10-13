The Crown Prince of Norway, Prince Haakon, said the Norwegian royal family is discussing stripping his sister, Princess Martha Louise, of her royal title because of controversy over her American fiancé, Durek Verrett, a shamanic healer who claims to be part alien and has allegedly advertised a medallion that he claimed cured COVID. Verrett, the author of Spirit Hacking: Shamanic Keys to Reclaim Your Personal Power, Transform Yourself, and Light Up the World has stated that he is a “hybrid species of reptilian” and Instagrams under the handle Shaman Durek. The royal family have been under pressure to break with the princess over his views. Haakon said that he had enjoyed getting to know Durek but, asked about stripping his sister of her title, he said, “We have of course noticed that some of what has been said and done has caused quite a bit of discussion. Some of it has also been controversial. We have to talk about figuring this out and that is what we are trying to do now ... we are trying to find a good way forward.”Read it at Royal Central

