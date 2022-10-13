ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjol.com

Flags at City Hall Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Alderman

The City of Lockport is saddened by the sudden passing of Alderman Larry Schreiber on Tuesday – October 11, 2022. Please be advised that the flags at City Hall are flown at half-staff in his honor. “Everyone who knew Larry loved him – he was a great friend and...
LOCKPORT, IL
959theriver.com

Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy Announces Commemorative Coins For Purchase

Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy announces the sale of one-ounce silver medallions minted to commemorate the County’s sesquicentennial in 1986. The County of Will was established on January 12, 1836 and on January 12, 1986 Will County Illinois became 150 years old. To celebrate that sesquicentennial event the Will County Sesquicentennial Committee minted one-ounce silver and bronze medallions. The new County seal appears on one side and on the reverse appear the words “Will County Illinois Sesquicentennial Commemorative 150 Years 1836 * 1986.”
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts

GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
GLENVIEW, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL

If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward

In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suburban high school drops 'king' and 'queen' homecoming titles

DARIEN, Ill. - A suburban high school dropped the ‘king' and ‘queen’ titles for Homecoming this year in order to give all students the chance to be involved, the school said Monday. According to Hinsdale South spokesperson Chris Jasculca, a few weeks before homecoming, freshmen, sophomores and...
HINSDALE, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County

MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
DEKALB, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
WOMI Owensboro

You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping

A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
959theriver.com

Crest Hill Police Releases Photos of Suspects Who Allegedly Robbed Two Retail Stores

Crest Hill police searching for these two people, in different robberies. The woman is wanted for an alleged robbery at US Tobacco on Larkin Avenue on Oct 11th at 11:30am and the male suspect for a possible robbery at a Walgreens on Oct. 13th in the morning. Police urging the public to come forward in identifying these two people. The male is described as short and stocky wearing a baseball cap and green backpack. The woman described as an older white female. Police tell WJOL that these two individuals and their alleged crimes are not related. Please contact Detective Sweeney at 815-741-5115 if you can any information on these two individuals.
CREST HILL, IL

