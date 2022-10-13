Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14

Read full article on original website
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
wjol.com
Flags at City Hall Flown at Half-Staff In Honor Of Alderman
The City of Lockport is saddened by the sudden passing of Alderman Larry Schreiber on Tuesday – October 11, 2022. Please be advised that the flags at City Hall are flown at half-staff in his honor. “Everyone who knew Larry loved him – he was a great friend and...
959theriver.com
Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy Announces Commemorative Coins For Purchase
Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy announces the sale of one-ounce silver medallions minted to commemorate the County’s sesquicentennial in 1986. The County of Will was established on January 12, 1836 and on January 12, 1986 Will County Illinois became 150 years old. To celebrate that sesquicentennial event the Will County Sesquicentennial Committee minted one-ounce silver and bronze medallions. The new County seal appears on one side and on the reverse appear the words “Will County Illinois Sesquicentennial Commemorative 150 Years 1836 * 1986.”
Glenview restaurant hosts fundraiser for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts
GLENVIEW, Ill. — The local Chicagoland community came out in force Sunday to support Cooper Roberts — an 8-year-old boy who was shot during the Highland Park 4th of July parade earlier this year — at a Whiskey River fundraiser. Cooper was left paralyzed following the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park — […]
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
959theriver.com
River Listener Ideas on What Should Replace Hollywood Casino in Downtown Aurora
Yesterday, I asked the hivemind what they would like to see replace Hollywood Casino in downtown Aurora as they plan to move their operations near the Aurora outlet mall. I have to say, some of the responses sound pretty great! Here are a few of my favorites!. Many people have...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
‘Cooper strong’: Glenview bar raises money for boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade
A Glenview bar held its yearly fundraiser for Highland Park parade shooting victim Cooper Roberts Sunday. Whiskey River Owner Kathy Karowski said she decided to make the event in honor of 8-year-old Cooper, who reminds her of her grandson.
Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward
In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban high school drops 'king' and 'queen' homecoming titles
DARIEN, Ill. - A suburban high school dropped the ‘king' and ‘queen’ titles for Homecoming this year in order to give all students the chance to be involved, the school said Monday. According to Hinsdale South spokesperson Chris Jasculca, a few weeks before homecoming, freshmen, sophomores and...
Former alderman makes another try at toppling Preckwinkle for Cook board president
Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti is again running to unseat Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, but this time he’s doing it from the Republican side of the aisle.
Transgender doctor, whose tuberculosis research saved ‘millions,’ honored in Lakeview
Saturday marked the 10th anniversary dedication of the Legacy Walk, an outdoor LGBTQ+ history exhibit thought to be the only one of its kind. Each bronze marker commemorates the life and work of notable individuals of the LGBTQ+ community.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
fox32chicago.com
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
You Won’t Believe What Got Illinois Man Arrested While Shopping
A big box store in Illinois had to call the police on a customer who had a dangerous weapon in his shopping cart. Who Has The Responsibility For Shopping In Your House?. Going to the store is a big responsibility for someone in every family. In my house, that's my job. Luckily, I can usually go in the afternoon on a weekday when not many customers are there. I have my list, I throw on my headphones, crank the music, and go. There's no fooling around. I'm in and out, so I really don't notice anything strange.
959theriver.com
Crest Hill Police Releases Photos of Suspects Who Allegedly Robbed Two Retail Stores
Crest Hill police searching for these two people, in different robberies. The woman is wanted for an alleged robbery at US Tobacco on Larkin Avenue on Oct 11th at 11:30am and the male suspect for a possible robbery at a Walgreens on Oct. 13th in the morning. Police urging the public to come forward in identifying these two people. The male is described as short and stocky wearing a baseball cap and green backpack. The woman described as an older white female. Police tell WJOL that these two individuals and their alleged crimes are not related. Please contact Detective Sweeney at 815-741-5115 if you can any information on these two individuals.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Westfield Old Orchard Mall Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The wildly popular Hello Kitty Café truck will be back in the Chicago area Saturday. It will be at the Westfield old orchard mall in Skokie.The truck will be parked near Crate and Barrel from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.If you're planning on going, just a heads up, the truck does not accept cash.
