Read full article on original website
Related
The Best iPad Deals of October 2022 — Take Advantage of Amazon and Walmart’s Pricing Wars Now
Looking for the best iPad deals for October 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer over and holiday shopping on the horizon, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Beats Studio Buds, soundbars, and more
We start today’s best deals selection with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, that’s currently receiving a $130 discount on its 128GB storage space. This deal is available at Best Buy and comes for a limited time, so you may want to hurry if you want to take advantage of it. This version of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display with QHD resolution, making it great for gaming and streaming your favorite content, as it will deliver lifelike images and graphics, and it is also great for those interested in professional editing and content creation. You only get WiFi support, but that’s OK since you also get a free S Pen in the box. This product would usually cost you $1,100, but today’s deal will let you get one for just $970.
pocketnow.com
Score 37 percent savings on the latest version of the LG gram 14
LG may be out of the smartphone business, but it keeps going strong in other markets, including laptops, where the company has several unique choices. LG’s options are excellent for anyone looking for a powerful beast in a slim and sexy-looking design. However, today’s best option could be the LG gram 14, as Amazon’s latest deals help you make this product even more compelling with a 37 percent discount.
pocketnow.com
Upcoming Samsung features you should be excited about
Samsung was once known as the OEM that constantly added bloat to its operating system, making it slower and more unstable. The TouchWiz era is long gone, and One UI is one of our favorite skins on top of Android, not to mention that Samsung went from being one of the worst, to one of the best at updating its recent and older flagship devices in a timely manner. We also have a list of the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.
pocketnow.com
The 9 Best Thin Cases for Google Pixel 7 Pro
Unveiled on October 6, 2022, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro bring several upgrades, including better build quality, a refined design, and improved internals. And yes, Google is still keeping its aggressive pricing for the two smartphones. The new design even keeps the identifying camera bar intact and curved back.
pocketnow.com
HUAWEI Band 7 Review: The best value-for-money fitness tracker
Because of its small size, lightweight, amazing battery life, gazillions of workout features, bright AMOLED display, and low price, Pocketnow recommends the HUAWEI Band 7 if you’re looking for an affordable fitness tracker. Although the smartwatch market is filled with plenty of options, such as the Google Pixel Watch,...
Comments / 0