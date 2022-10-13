ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Vote yes on Constitutional Amendment 1

The following op-ed is written by State Senator Givens (R-Greensburg), the Senate President Pro-Tem. Kentucky has one of the most restrictive constitutional limitations on General Assembly meetings of any state in the union. Legislatures in 36 other states can meet without permission from another branch of state government, one of the truest measures of checks and balances. We convene only for a 60-day session during even-numbered years and 30-day sessions during odd-numbered years. Outside of those periods we cannot meet to enact legislation unless the governor calls us into a special session to address issues limited to what he or she feels is important.
spectrumnews1.com

Former Kentucky lawmaker John Tilley to be arraigned on rape charge

KENTUCKY — John Tilley, former Kentucky justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary, will be arraigned on Oct. 28 for a first-degree rape charged, according to the Fayette Circuit Court. Officials arrested Tilley on Aug. 8 and charged with rape from an incident in April. He pleaded not guilty and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky governor seeks details on marijuana possession convictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he's asking for a review of how many Kentuckians have marijuana possession convictions as he considers President Joe Biden's request that governors issue pardons for people convicted of state marijuana offenses. The governor said he's seeking details from the...
Wave 3

COVID forces Indiana’s lieutenant governor to postpone Jeffersonville visit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A planned visit to Southern Indiana tomorrow by state’s lieutenant governor has been postponed after she received a positive COVID diagnosis. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was scheduled to be at LifeSpring Health System facility in Jeffersonville to receive an update the center and heard about the impact of the Catalyst Award it recently received from Indiana’s Family and Social Service Administration (FSSA).
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
localmemphis.com

What you need to know about Amendment 4 on Tennessee's November ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — constitutional Amendment Four or the “remove religious minister disqualification amendment,” will appear on your ballot this November. “I think some of it has to be understood through the lens of just a cosmetic language change," pastor Dr. Earle Fisher said. "It hasn’t really been enforced."
clayconews.com

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron Leads 20-State Coalition Opposing Biden Administration Rule Requiring States to Reach Net-Zero Highway Emissions

FRANKFORT, KY (October 13, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today led a 20-state coalition in filing comments before the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to push back against a Biden Administration proposed rule requiring all fifty states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to reduce on-road CO2 emissions to net-zero by 2050.
WKYT 27

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
WHAS11

Poll: Beshear among most popular governors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new poll has revealed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has increased his approval rating as one of the most popular governors in America. Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the poll was first conducted in the spring. Morning Consult, a research organization,...
wymt.com

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
wvih.com

State Surplus Online Auction Begins

In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY

