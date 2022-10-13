Read full article on original website
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
News On 6
OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water
Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
KOCO
KOCO 5, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma raise over $1 million for Food for Kids program
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help feed hungry children. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma officials provided a new update on how much you were able to help us raise. The official number is $1,005,482. The money will go to help...
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
News On 6
OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old
The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
blackchronicle.com
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
News On 6
Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime
A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State. Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime. “You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is...
News On 6
Heard On Hurd Celebrating End Of 9th Season In Downtown Edmond
Heard on Hurd is celebrating the end of its ninth season Saturday evening in Downtown Edmond. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks and pop-up shops. Sandy Pratcher with the Citizens Bank of Edmond discussed the event, and Christopher Galvez with...
News On 6
National League Tennis Championships Take Over OKC Tennis Center
This weekend some of the best tennis players in the world are competing, not in Arizona, California, or even Florida, they’re right here in Oklahoma City at the OKC Tennis Center. “It’s a very prestigious event, it’s the pinnacle for adult tennis, and it’s a really special thing to...
One injured in Oklahoma City shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon.
News On 6
Cool Temps During The Day But Drop At Night
Ready or not 30s are coming! Today sunny with highs in the 60s. Tonight north winds will be up some, and may keep frost from being widespread. This will cause a wind chill factor Tuesday morning with feel like temps in the teens in northern OK. Tomorrow highs in the 40s and 50s.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
News On 6
Memorial Faces Del City At La Fortune Stadium
At La Fortune stadium, Memorial faced off against Del City. In the end, Del City won 63 to 21. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
foxsanantonio.com
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Wreck In Northeast OKC
Authorities responded to a wreck at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near East Britton Road and I-35. Oklahoma City Police Department said there was only one car involved and no one was taken to the hospital. Police also said they are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the wreck.
KOCO
Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police released the names of two officers and a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a disturbance at a home around 2:30 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found a man in front...
News On 6
Bike Rider Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Oklahoma City, Police Say
Police said a bike rider was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car. Oklahoma City Police said it happened near NW 36th and Meridian. Officers didn't say how many cars may were involved, but it does appear one driver stayed on the scene. Right now,...
