Oklahoma City, OK

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On October 12,Heritage Trust Company and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum revealed the contents of a 100-year-old time capsule that was recently discovered in the downtown area. The capsule was found inside the Heritage Building, located at 621 N. Robinson Avenue, which originally was built as a Masonic Temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. As a photo, courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and an article published in The Daily Oklahoman on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1922 reveals, “the time capsule was placed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Officials Releasing More Canton Lake Water

Oklahoma City officials are expected to release more water from Canton Lake to raise Lake Hefner's levels in Oklahoma City by about two feet. The Water Utilities Trust, which services about 1.4 million Oklahoma residents, said the decision was made to meet Central Oklahoma's water needs. This is the second...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Veterans Fly High On Ride Of A Lifetime

A nonprofit organization is taking a group of veterans from El Reno to the skies, giving them the best view of the Sooner State. Eight military veterans strapped in for the ride of a lifetime. “You know the one thing about aging that I think most people don't realize is...
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

Heard On Hurd Celebrating End Of 9th Season In Downtown Edmond

Heard on Hurd is celebrating the end of its ninth season Saturday evening in Downtown Edmond. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include live music, food trucks and pop-up shops. Sandy Pratcher with the Citizens Bank of Edmond discussed the event, and Christopher Galvez with...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

National League Tennis Championships Take Over OKC Tennis Center

This weekend some of the best tennis players in the world are competing, not in Arizona, California, or even Florida, they’re right here in Oklahoma City at the OKC Tennis Center. “It’s a very prestigious event, it’s the pinnacle for adult tennis, and it’s a really special thing to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Cool Temps During The Day But Drop At Night

Ready or not 30s are coming! Today sunny with highs in the 60s. Tonight north winds will be up some, and may keep frost from being widespread. This will cause a wind chill factor Tuesday morning with feel like temps in the teens in northern OK. Tomorrow highs in the 40s and 50s.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Memorial Faces Del City At La Fortune Stadium

At La Fortune stadium, Memorial faced off against Del City. In the end, Del City won 63 to 21. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
DEL CITY, OK
foxsanantonio.com

Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Authorities Respond To Rollover Wreck In Northeast OKC

Authorities responded to a wreck at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near East Britton Road and I-35. Oklahoma City Police Department said there was only one car involved and no one was taken to the hospital. Police also said they are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the wreck.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma daycare evacuated after car fire in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma daycare was evacuated after a car fire in their parking lot. The flames reached two cars next to the building, forcing everyone to get out. The daycare workers said that the fire scared them as much as it scared the children. When Jones Fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

