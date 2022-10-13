Read full article on original website
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
Murphy in Florida: GOP to blame for ‘activist judges’ who ‘force their unpopular agenda’ on women
Gov. Phil Murphy ripped into top Florida Republicans in a speech there Saturday night, saying the GOP is to blame for “activist judges” who dismantled many women’s right to seek an abortion in the nation. The Democratic governor was in West Palm Beach to support gubernatorial hopeful...
NJ bill would require liability insurance along with concealed carry permit for gun owners
Gun owners in New Jersey could soon be required to buy liability insurance with their concealed carry permit. Democrats in Trenton have proposed a new bill that would strengthen the most strict gun rules in the nation.
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
Republican Bob Healey looks to unseat Andy Kim in N.J.'s 3rd Congressional District
Bob Healey knows he's an unconventional candidate. A former punk rocker for the Philadelphia-based band The Ghouls, Healey's resume doesn't scream member of Congress, but he's folded it into his campaign for New Jersey's 3rd District. "While my mosh pit days may be behind me, I still know how to...
NJ Teacher Posts TikTok Videos Interviewing 4th Graders on ‘Neo-pronouns’
A New Jersey teacher made national news recently by promoting "neo-pronouns" on TikTok. Nairobi Colon, an art teacher who works in the KIPP charter school system here, posted videos responding to critical comments from users who accused her of "grooming" students with gender ideology. With over 600,000 followers on her...
2nd NJ Case of Non-poultry Bird Flu in ’22 Found in Warren County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which can often be deadly contagious for domestic poultry, has been confirmed in a backyard flock of ducks in Warren County, the second such case in New Jersey this year, according to a release Friday from the state Department of Agriculture. The release did not specify...
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
N.J. reports 1,445 COVID cases, 7 deaths as positive test counts decline
New Jersey reported another 1,445 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Saturday as the average for daily positive test counts continued to drop. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.90, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Legionnaires’ Disease Bacteria Found in Trenton, NJ, Drinking Water
TRENTON — The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has been detected in the water of homes in several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works and state officials are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves. Five cases of Legionnaires' disease, including one death, have been reported in Hamilton...
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Insidious Zelle Money App Scams Target NJ Consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021 and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
