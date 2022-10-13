ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

93.1 KISS FM

5 Things In Texas That Are Insanely Big

KLAQ and Townsquare Media are giving away a trip to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I'm going to do a few "top 5" lists for you here. Five Finger Death Punch will be performing in Las Vegas and KLAQ wants to send you there to see them. Find out how to enter here and check out their latest video below.
TEXAS STATE
93.1 KISS FM

Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
Awesome 98

What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
People

Mystery Surrounds Nighttime Texas Tree Trimmer Neighbors Call 'Edward Scissorhands'

A Fort Worth resident said he thought a storm had removed branches from trees in his yard before his wife told him, "Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands" A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan. The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog.  "I was talking to my wife Emily...
FORT WORTH, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LIST: Are you afraid to visit some of the ‘most haunted’ locations around the Big Country?

(KTAB/KRBC) – It’s spooky season, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the Big Country’s most haunted locations? The following haunted locations were provided by HauntedPlaces.org and are all considered some of the ‘most haunted’ places in Texas: Abilene  The Grace Museum (102 Cypress Street) Visitors at the Grace Museum in downtown […]
ABILENE, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

