ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge is considering dismissing juror in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot for 'flirting with militia man defendant and smiling at him across courtroom'

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The trial for three men accused of assisting in the kidnapping plot of Governor Gretchen Whitmer was derailed Wednesday after the prosecution accused a juror of flirting with one of the defendants.

Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin complained that the juror - an unnamed 'young' woman - was smiling, nodding, and making eyes at 22-year-old defendant Paul Bellar.

Rollstin said Bellar was returning the flirtation, winking at the juror and even pumping his fists in affirmation at her.

Defense Attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick agreed that he had seen the two looking at each other, but insisted Bellar never gestured at her and had merely been cheering over some skittles had been offered as a birthday treat.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson said he too had noticed interactions between Bellar and the juror. He said he be 'paying close attention' to the pair.

Though Wilson noted he hadn't decided whether he would dismiss the juror, he said he would refrain from speaking with her about the accusations.

Beller, along with Pete Musico and Joe Morrison, is charged with providing material support for a terrorist act. The three men were part of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, and are charged with assisting and organizing the foiled 2020 plot to kidnap the liberal Michigan governor over her restrictive COVID-19 mandates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNeo4_0iYGFOmW00
Prosecution complained that a juror was flirting with 22-year-old defendant Paul Bellar (above) by smiling, winking, and nodding at him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eFXW_0iYGFOmW00
From left: Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison, and Pete Musico. The three men were part of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, and are charged with assisting and organizing the foiled 2020 plot to kidnap liberal Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

Rollstin raised his complaints about the juror during a trial recess on Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

'We're very concerned about this juror,' Rollstin told the judge.

Kirkpatrick sprung to his client's defense.

'The shaking of the fist is because of Skittles,' he told the judge. ''Cause guess what? It's his birthday today.'

Kirkpatrick also seemed to concede that the juror was giving Bellar eyes, but said he did not think it was something to dismiss her over.

'I have noticed her kind of looking. He knows. But he's not winking at her. He's not doing anything to encourage her,' he said. 'I don't think that's a basis to get rid of this juror.

'Maybe she likes him - maybe she doesn't. There's no way of telling what's in the juror's mind,' Kirkpatrick added.

Judge Wilson said the interactions had been apparent enough to draw his attention.

'I see her looking directly at your client, and a number of times I've seen smiles coming out of her face. It's enough that it's drawing my attention,' he said.

'I'm going to be paying close attention,' he added. 'I don't know if I'm going to kick her off or not.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aExCr_0iYGFOmW00
Defense said Bellar had not been gesturing to the juror accused of flirting, but had merely been grasping a handful of Skittles he was enjoying as a courtroom birthday treat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUYgO_0iYGFOmW00
The plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was foiled by the FBI, who infiltrated the paramilitary militia group organizing it

Attorneys for the other two defendants characterized the accusations as sexist.

'Simply because a young woman is looking over here - [concluding] it must be some flirtation involvement is just sexist,' said Musico's attorney, Kareem Johnson. 'People have laughed during this trial. People have smiled during this trial.'

'I completely object to the court even addressing the juror. She's supposed to look over here,' Johnson added.

Morrison's attorney, Leonard Ballard, agreed, saying it would be 'egregious' were the judge to speak with the juror over the accusation.

'Where's the basis for saying she's gonna lie? Because she's a woman? Because she's young?' he said.

Comments / 62

Pam Bintner
1d ago

what's to think about??? if there was even a hint of interaction, the juror should be dismissed.

Reply(1)
52
Robert Henson
1d ago

Regardless of where you stand on this issue the implication of impropriety must be addressed. Dismissing this juror is the correct action whether she is flirting with the defendant or the prosecutor she is not impartial.

Reply
7
chestersmack
2d ago

Flirtation = Bias. Remove the juror. Simple.

Reply(1)
40
Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
KGET

Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

658K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy