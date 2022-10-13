ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Police believe missing Georgia toddler is dead, boy's mom considered only suspect

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I4Qy_0iYGEwFF00

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah, Georgia, said they believe the toddler who mysteriously vanished one week ago is dead, and they've named the boy's mother as the primary suspect.

Chatham County police on Wednesday brought search dogs to the home of the 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Oct. 5.

Police later on Wednesday named Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

No one else is considered a suspect, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a news conference Thursday.

Quinton's body has not been found.

Quinton was last seen at his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 by his mother's boyfriend, the chief said. After Quinton's mother woke up, she reported him missing around 9:40 a.m., he said.

Police said last week that the case didn't appear to involve a custody dispute.

Hadley added Monday that police have had contact with Quinton's biological father and said he's not a suspect.

Chatham County police requested FBI assistance the day Quinton was reported missing and over 40 FBI agents joined the case.

"To the Chatham County community: Our heart breaks, along with yours, in trying to comprehend what we believe happened here," the FBI's Will Clarke said Thursday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grice Connect

Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police: 21-year-old man killed in Savannah after shooting, car crash

Police are investigating a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. Sunday after a report of an overturned vehicle. That's where they found the driver, identified as Rashard Kinlaw, suffering...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
click orlando

Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Several injured in three-vehicle crash along I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several people were injured Friday afternoon during a three-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County. First responders said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 63. An adult female was airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries, according to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy