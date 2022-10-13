Read full article on original website
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
Photos: Bridge City Gumbo Fest packs the charm with beautiful child contest
The beautiful child contest highlighted the final day of the Bridge City Gumbo Fest Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The three-day event featured live music, food, a gumbo cook-off and a beautiful child contest, a midway and an arts marketplace.
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes at least $29,989.40 for 2022 travel alone, new city records show
Mayor LaToya Cantrell owes taxpayers at least $29,989.40 for first-class upgrades to 12 flights she took between Jan. 18 and Sept. 28 of this year — including previously unreported trips to Los Angeles and Austin in September, according to new records Cantrell’s office released to the City Council late Friday.
Where Black NOLA Eats Founder Jalence Isles on supporting Black-owned businesses and where to eat this fall season
Earlier this year, Gambit sat down with Where Black NOLA Eats founder Jalence Isles to talk about her group, the state of the Black-owned food scene in New Orleans and how to help our readers find new venues, reconnect with old favorites and generally support this vital part of the cultural landscape.
Fats Domino feted with music, second-line and Lower 9th Ward street named in his honor
Having sold more than 110 million records, Fats Domino is sometimes hailed as the Michael Jackson of his generation. Elvis Presley once described the New Orleans native as "the real king of rock 'n' roll," because his legendary take on rhythm and blues influenced generations of rock musicians around the world.
Rubensteins doesn't steer away from change. Here's a look at key moments in its history
The Rubenstein family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger to turn the upper floors of five historic buildings on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue into a 40-room boutique hotel. Entering the vacation rental business is a first for the Rubensteins, but it's certainly not the only...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run at the edge of Plum Orchard, New Orleans police said Sunday night. The wreck was reported to police around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway (map). The woman has not been identified yet, authorities said. She...
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
Pearl River mayoral candidates tout business chops, concern for town
The race is on in Pearl River as three candidates vie to be the next mayor of Pearl River. Incumbent Joe Lee, who took over as mayor after the death of Mayor David McQueen last year, will face off against retired businessman Jack Lauer and Beth Marcotte, who works in the residential construction industry. All three are Republicans and will be listed on the ballot in the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 25.
French Quarter shooting wounds man during fight, New Orleans police say
A 29-year-man was shot during a fight Saturday morning in the French Quarter. New Orleans police said the victim and some companions met a group of men on Bourbon Street, and that an altercation broke out while they were walking back to their cars. Someone fired a gun, striking the victim at Iberville and Burgundy streets. He was then taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
St. Claude Arts Park opens this week with free outdoor concerts
During the pandemic, Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge added drive-in movies, screening films on the side of its building just over the parish line in Arabi. Now, that wall is covered by a purple mural by Kalli Padgett, and the lot has been built into the St. Claude Arts Park, a brand-new outdoor venue and art market space. The official ribbon cutting is this week, and there will be two concerts in the park, both free of charge, courtesy of the Jazz Foundation of America.
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
Ian McNulty: A new Mexican restaurant in Metairie goes much deeper than tacos and tequila
Tacos are everywhere these days. They supply the basis of many new concepts, and some riff on the idea is liable to turn up on almost any kind of menu, no matter its relation to Mexican cooking. What I’ve not seen though was anything quite like the suadero tacos at...
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 7? Vote now.
Week 7 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
