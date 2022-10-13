ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA will seek to try teenage Raleigh suspect as an adult in NC shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As Raleigh police continue to investigate after Thursday's mass shooting that left five dead and two others injured, speculation swirls around the juvenile suspect and his possible motives. Police have confirmed the suspect is a 15-year-old boy. He's at the hospital in critical condition, according to Raleigh...
