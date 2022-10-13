ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Some Magic Chef air fryers recalled over fire hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

( WXIN ) — Check for your receipts: more than 10,000 Magic Chef air fryers are being recalled over a burn and fire hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).

The recalled air fryers have “Magic Chef” written on top and rating labels on the bottom have the brand name, in addition to the model number. They were sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 to $138.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kq6d_0iYGCnTW00
    Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DB (black)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Giwdj_0iYGCnTW00
    Rating Label on bottom of recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer MCAF56DB (black)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7oPt_0iYGCnTW00
    Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DW (white)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5lqA_0iYGCnTW00
    Rating Label on bottom of recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DW (white)

The CPSC says the recall was initiated because the air fryer can overheat. This poses fire and burn hazards. No injuries have been reported as of the time of this report.

Anyone with the recalled air fryer should stop using it and send a picture of the rating label to Newair for instructions on how to disable the air fryer and get a refund. The refund will be in the form of Newair credit.

The CPSC said without a receipt, people will get a $50 credit. Consumers will get a credit in the amount of the purchase receipt if it’s provided.

Consumers can contact Newair at (833) 715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Mondays through Fridays. You can also register to participate in the recall at Newair.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy

LEBANON, Mo. – A Lebanon man was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 34-year-old Douglas Ward was arrested in June 2019 after he crashed the car he was driving during an attempted traffic stop. Ward crawled out the driver’s side window, […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Forecast: Hard Freeze To Hit The Area And It Could Set Records

Good Sunday evening! Cold air is set to pour into the Ozarks as we start the week. The cold snap will generate our first widespread hard freeze of the season and it could set records. We’ll flip the pattern again by the upcoming weekend with a much warmer look to the weather forecast. Download the […]
KOLR10 News

Joplin crash claims life, injures three

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joplin over the weekend. The injury crash was first reported Saturday around 11:21 PM near Deer Dr. and Dove Dr. That’s where EMS personnel and Joplin Police Department (JPD) located four occupants in the crash. According to JPD’s release, two occupants were […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Boone County, AR driver ejected, killed

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — A driver was killed in Boone County after being ejected from his vehicle. Pierce Marshall, 20, of Lead Hill, Arkansas, was driving a 2004 INFINITI southbound on AR State Highway 281 south of AR State Highway 14E just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. According to a crash report, he left […]
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Possible human remains found in landfill

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department are investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on October 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KOLR10 News

Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21 years old and older, to legally possess, purchase, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy