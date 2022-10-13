ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

DA will seek to try teenage Raleigh suspect as an adult in NC shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As Raleigh police continue to investigate after Thursday's mass shooting that left five dead and two others injured, speculation swirls around the juvenile suspect and his possible motives. Police have confirmed the suspect is a 15-year-old boy. He's at the hospital in critical condition, according to Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
Black woman says she was assaulted, unlawfully handcuffed by police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, are investigating an incident involving a 22-year-old Black woman after she said officers assaulted and unlawfully handcuffed her in September. Ja'Lana Dunlap's attorneys released video footage of the incident, taken on Dunlap's phone, this week. On Sept. 6, Dunlap, a property manager...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

