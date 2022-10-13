Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Related
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
northcoastcurrent.com
Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award
Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Orange County bus strike postponed as union agrees to resume negotiations
A strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations.
signalscv.com
Health Department advises on possible winter surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health gave advice Thursday on how to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19. Recent spikes in cases in Europe prompted Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer to advise residents to take necessary precautions this winter. “There are specific steps that we can take...
The LA City Council Scandal, the Cost of Lying & CA. Digital License Plates
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The LA City Council Scandal, the Cost of Lying & CA. Digital License Plates
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
Long Beach residents say LA Metro's end-of-line policy contributes to city's homeless crisis
Some Long Beach residents and business owners have reached a breaking point dealing with the city's homeless crisis.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
thepanthernewspaper.org
Catalytic converter thefts continue in Chapman and OC
Residents of Orange County and its surrounding areas have become aware of various catalytic converter thefts that have continued to occur since 2021. These thefts have begun taking place at Chapman University too, with two students and a campus shuttle reporting that this car part had been stolen from their vehicles. All three thefts took place on the Orange campus.
Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years
Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)
lafocusnewspaper.com
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
signalscv.com
Firefighters knock down industrial center fire
Thick black smoke could be seen in the sky above the Valencia Industrial Center as a commercial fire broke out on Avenue Scott and Anza Drive Thursday evening. Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores said firefighters knocked down the fire at 6:11 p.m. and there was no damage to the interior of the commercial building.
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
Comments / 0