Tired of health care hassles? A Utah carpal tunnel clinic is changing the game and offering free consultations

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Poll: Majority of Utahns aren’t worried about getting COVID-19 or the flu despite predictions of ‘double whammy’ this winter
Just 30% of Utahns are worried about getting COVID-19 or the flu this fall, according to the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. The poll found the same level of concern about contracting either the coronavirus that sparked a pandemic or the seasonal flu, even though one virus is considerably more deadly. More than 5,000 Utahns have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020, while Utah reported 300 flu deaths in 2019.
