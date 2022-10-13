Tired of health care hassles? A Utah carpal tunnel clinic is changing the game and offering free consultations

Did you know that up to 23% of the world’s adults suffer from chronic lower back pain?. Lower back pain (LBP) is a common musculoskeletal problem across the globe. It is one of the most common causes for patients to seek medical care in both primary care and as well as emergency. Having a clear understanding about what lower back pain is, its causes and how physical therapy treatment can help in controlling it, is very essential.

FITNESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO