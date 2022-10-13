Read full article on original website
48hills.org
The greedy landlords who want to undermine the future of City College
You have to wonder what kind of organization or industry would oppose Proposition O, which raises parcel taxes just a little bit to keep City College, one of San Francisco’s most important institutions, operating at the level that the city expects and deserves. You have to wonder just who...
Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco
Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done. The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and...
This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
Silicon Valley
Editorial: Emeryville voters should not let city take their home equity
When you sell your home in Emeryville, the city skims off 1.2% of the sales price. They call it a transfer tax. So, for example, the owner of a $500,000 property pays the city $6,000 right off the top from the proceeds. It’s legalized equity theft. It’s one thing for...
Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing
OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
$16.2 million grant aims to strengthen state's caregiving workforce
California's caregiving workforce has gotten a huge boost, to the tune of $16.2 million. Homebridge, a San Francisco-based caregiving organization, received a state grant Thursday, which will help it launch the In-Home Supportive Services Career Pathways Program. The IHSS program, which debuts this month, will provide an array of training and career opportunities to 550,000 IHSS providers who serve more than 650,000 residents statewide. The IHSS program is administered by...
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
NBC Bay Area
Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant
Prop M in San Francisco is a proposed tax aimed at property owners who leave available rental units vacant for more than six months. The backers of the measure say it will help make more housing available, while opponents are concerned about some of the consequences if it passes. The...
San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools
Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
sfstandard.com
Outdoor Parklet Dining Is About to Get Smaller, More Accessible—And More Limited
Nils Marthinsen, managing partner of Belle Cora, was selling wine out the window for 50 cents on the dollar in the early days of the pandemic, resigned to the fact that his North Beach bistro was destined to close. That last-ditch move resulted in an outpouring of community support, a...
californiaglobe.com
New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center
According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
KTVU FOX 2
State Bar complaint filed against SF interim D.A. Jenkins by retired judge
SAN FRANCISCO - A retired judge has filed a State Bar complaint against interim San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The complaint alleges Jenkins violated State Bar rules and the Business and Professions code through acts of dishonesty. Retired Superior Court Judge Martha Goldin filed the complaint on Thursday. The...
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
postnewsgroup.com
Museum of the African Diaspora Presents It’s Annual Gala Afropolitan Ball 2022
San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora’s (MoAD) Afropolitan Ball, billed as a high energy celebration of Bay Area Black talent, will be headlined this year by Bay Area triple Grammy Award-winning artist, Fantastic Negrito. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 685 Mission Street in S.F.
calmatters.network
Safe parking site offers refuge in one of the Bay Area's most expensive cities
Before Marleen Reyes moved to Geng Road in Palo Alto four months ago with her four daughters, a granddaughter and a dog, her daily life was dominated by tasks that most Palo Alto residents never have to worry about. Sorting out her family’s living situation has been a persistent challenge...
HelloFresh to close Richmond factory, lay off over 600 employees
Berlin-based meal-kit provider HelloFresh is set to close its Richmond factory and recently notified 611 workers there that their roles will be eliminated as of Dec. 11, according to Business Insider. In a statement, a HelloFresh spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch that the company...
Brooke Jenkins wants to hold accused drug dealers in jail but judges aren't buying it
Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings
The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
