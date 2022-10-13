ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

Why creating a homeless accountability commission is the epitome of what’s wrong with San Francisco

Pretty much all ballot initiatives and city commissions are bad ideas. At their best, they are perversions of representative democracy and vehicles for political patronage. At their worst, they are buck-passing, ass-covering diversions by elected and appointed officials who aren’t getting their jobs done. The Nov. 8 ballot offers a particularly useless referendum that oozes sclerotic political governance on both counts. It is Proposition C, a measure to create a Commission on Homelessness that would provide oversight of The City’s hapless Department of Homelessness and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing

OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

$16.2 million grant aims to strengthen state's caregiving workforce

California's caregiving workforce has gotten a huge boost, to the tune of $16.2 million. Homebridge, a San Francisco-based caregiving organization, received a state grant Thursday, which will help it launch the In-Home Supportive Services Career Pathways Program. The IHSS program, which debuts this month, will provide an array of training and career opportunities to 550,000 IHSS providers who serve more than 650,000 residents statewide. The IHSS program is administered by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools

Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaglobe.com

New Poll Finds San Francisco Voters Are Moving Back To The Center

According to a new poll by the San Francisco Standard published on Thursday, voters in the city have moved back towards the center in the past few years following economic toil, massive political changes, rises in crime, and a growing number of homeless in the city. A revival of tough-on-crime...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins wants to hold accused drug dealers in jail but judges aren't buying it

Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings

The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
OAKLAND, CA

