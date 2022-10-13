ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3.

Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another one of her films, asked Goldberg if she knew whether a third Sister Act instalment was in the works.

‘I haven’t heard anything formal about 3 yet, I’ve heard rumblings of it. I think it’d be a blast of fun. I look forward to the nuns that we were with that are still with us, seeing them again, they were fantastic, so much fun,’ said Najimy.

She then directly asked Goldberg if the film was happening.

'Where is that at? Is that happening?’

The View co-host and Oscar-winning actress confirmed the third film ‘is happening’ and added ‘we’re getting a script at the end of the month,' but did not mention whether Najimy had been invited.

‘It took a little while, but it’s happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back,’ said Goldberg, noting that producer Tyler Perry is also on board.

Najimy co-starred as Sister Mary Patrick with Goldberg in both Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256CSm_0iYFuU9g00
Things appeared to get a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear to give Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy (pictured second from right) a clear path to appearing in an upcoming sequel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYtIF_0iYFuU9g00
Najimy, who has also starred in Hocus Pocus, it's recently released sequel and is perhaps most famously the voice of Peggy on King of the Hill, appeared on the show to promote her new book My Moment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0qz0_0iYFuU9g00
At no point did Goldberg appear to confirm Najimy would be involved and viewers at home noticed that the actress appeared unenthusiastic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234qwh_0iYFuU9g00
Najimy (pictured left) co-stars as Sister Mary Patrick with Goldberg in both Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit 

In addition to the Hocus Pocus and Sister Act movies, Najimy also famously voiced Peggy on King of the Hill.

She was also appearing on The View to promote her new book My Moment, a collection of stories by women 'on the moment they realized they were ready to fight for themselves.'

The hosts gabbed about the book and Najimy's pro-choice advocacy, as well as Hocus Pocus 2 when the conversation turned to the possibility of a Sister Act threequel going forward.

The popular sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993.

Whoopi said the much-delayed third instalment was finally greenlit in part due to the success of Hocus Pocus 2.

‘They finally said, “we might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.”’

However, at no point did Goldberg appear to confirm Najimy would be involved and viewers at home noticed that the co-host appeared unenthusiastic at the topic.

'Why is Kathy Najimy not invited back to be a part of #SisterAct3?! She is a huge reason for the success of the franchise! I think it's a big mistake not to ask her back!' one such viewer tweeted.

Others interpreted the exchange as an obvious slight by Goldberg.

'I can’t stop watching Whoopi not inviting Kathy Najimy back for Sister Act 3. Evil and awkward, sweat inducing,' another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiJcA_0iYFuU9g00
Viewers appeared to notice Najimy's seeming displeasure when she learned on air that the third movie had been greenlit without her knowledge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFVv2_0iYFuU9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oH94P_0iYFuU9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIh9O_0iYFuU9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VViFB_0iYFuU9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yb0dy_0iYFuU9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDIYL_0iYFuU9g00

A third user pointed out the uncomfortable position Najimy had been placed in.

'You all put Kathy in a horribly awkward spot. Don’t bring up Sister Act 3 if Kathy is not attached to the project. Maybe she will be, but why bring it up until it’s confirmed?'

Javierson McCoy said the moment 'seemed cruel.'

'We never know what’s behind the scenes but that was very awkward and mean. As if it wouldn’t have been brought up. Give her a heads up. Her reaction was authentically shock and then sadness when she realized no offer seemed to be possible.'

Aside from the Hocus Pocus sequel, Najimy most recently appeared in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

In September, when Tyler Perry appeared on The View, he revealed that he ‘loved the idea’ of helping to make Sister Act 3 but commented that the Hollywood system moves slower than outsiders would think.

Commenting on the screenplay Perry said, ‘We’ve got a good script, we’re off to a great start.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUQp4_0iYFuU9g00
Producer on board: In September, when Tyler Perry appeared on The View he revealed that he 'loved the idea' of helping to make Sister Act 3 but commented that the Hollywood system usually moves slower than expected
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lstOy_0iYFuU9g00
All on board: Jenifer Lewis, who starred in the Sister Act films with Goldberg and Najimy also recently expressed interest in returning to the screen for a third film when she was a guest on The View

Perry added, ‘We’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going.’

Jenifer Lewis, who starred in the Sister Act films with Goldberg and Najimy, also recently expressed interest in returning to the screen for a third film when she was a guest on The View.

Disney made an official announcement in 2020 that they had planned to develop the project for a possible streaming release on Disney+.

Comments / 755

ciara
3d ago

It’s not only the hosts on this Leftist woke show but the Producers and Directors who put this crap on!! They need to be held accountable!!!

Reply(39)
356
Shawn Smith
3d ago

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Baer are the epitome of mean girls they never have anything nice to say about anything or any one that is opposite in their woke ideology. They’re always really rude to guests. I stopped watching it along time ago

Reply(56)
231
JoAnn Fossani
3d ago

it is so sad that people are so rude. It is our right to say whatever we want about people but we shouldn't make hurtful comments. Really we shouldn't be trying to bring people pain by making comments. " The Golden Rule" Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.

Reply(40)
73
