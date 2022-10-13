ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
WORLD
NME

NME Radio Roundup 17 October 2022: WILLOW, Say Sue Me & Fred Again..

Last week, multihyphenate artist Willow released her fifth studio album, ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’. As with its predecessor ‘lately i feel everything’, the fearless pop punk record sees the 21-year-old brandishing distorted guitars and heart-on-sleeve angst, solidifying her growing status as a rock revivalist for Gen Z. In NME’s...
MUSIC
NME

Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness

Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
FIFA
NME

Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance

Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
MUSIC
NME

Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’

The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
MUSIC
NME

BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song

BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator

Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One

Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
MUSIC
NME

Frank Turner’s touring band The Sleeping Souls release first single ‘Liar Lover’

The Sleeping Souls — Frank Turner‘s touring band — have debuted their first single, titled ‘Liar Lover’. The four-piece outfit released the track on Friday (October 14), featuring Turner’s guitar technician Cahir O’Doherty on vocals. It’s a tender acoustic cut that captures a soft rock sound, with lyrics that reflect on a relationship breakdown.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B’ during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig

Megan Thee Stallion performed ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B‘ from her latest album ‘Traumazine‘ while hosting last night’s (October 15) episode of Saturday Night Live. The rapper, who was both host and musical guest, made her third appearance on the late night TV sketch show. In 2020 she performed ‘Savage’ and in 2019 she supplied her guest verse to Chance the Rapper’s ‘Handsome’ on the show from his album ‘The Big Day‘.
CELEBRITIES
People

Victoria Beckham on Son Brooklyn's 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'To See My Son Happy Means So Much'

The former Spice Girls member and fashion designer opened up to TODAY about her son's special day and her emotional Paris Fashion Week debut Victoria Beckham is reflecting on her son Brooklyn's "beautiful" wedding. The singer and fashion designer, 48, caught up with TODAY to discuss her son, 23, and his wedding day in April. The wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, where Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz, whom he first met in 2019 and proposed to a year later. "It was a beautiful wedding," Beckham said. "As...
PALM BEACH, FL
wmagazine.com

Cinematographer Rina Yang Juggles Euphoria, Indie Films, and Taylor Swift Videos With Ease

A conversation with the London-based director of photography who counts FKA Twigs and Dua Lipa as fans. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy