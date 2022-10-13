Read full article on original website
NME
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 17 October 2022: WILLOW, Say Sue Me & Fred Again..
Last week, multihyphenate artist Willow released her fifth studio album, ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’. As with its predecessor ‘lately i feel everything’, the fearless pop punk record sees the 21-year-old brandishing distorted guitars and heart-on-sleeve angst, solidifying her growing status as a rock revivalist for Gen Z. In NME’s...
NME
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’ review: a few notches shy of greatness
Lil Baby wasn’t lying on the album title: it really is him leading the mainstream rap battalion. In 2018, Lil Baby came out the gate swinging with his cult classic debut ‘Harder Than Ever’ and has controlled the charts ever since, bagging a Grammy in the process and even being recruited for this year’s Tears For Fears-sampling official FIFA World Cup 2022 song.
FIFA・
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
AOL Corp
Bruce Willis dances and goes in for a kiss in new footage shared by wife Emma Heming Willis 6 months after announcing his aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis's family is sharing an upbeat update about the actor. In March, the Die Hard star's loved ones announced on social media that Willis would be "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which, they noted, "is impacting his cognitive abilities." Willis's Hollywood exit has given him...
Mike Schank, Unlikely Star of an ‘American Movie,’ Dead at 56
Mike Schank, the unlikely star of the cult 1999 documentary American Movie — about two Wisconsin friends making an ultra-low budget horror film — has died at the age of 56. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that he had been battling a “super rare” form...
NME
Whoopi Goldberg says she wants Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj and Lizzo in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed her dream cast for Sister Act 3, and it includes Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Keke Palmer. Goldberg recently appeared on Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week With Charlamagne Tha God, where she shared her list of ideal co-stars for the latest instalment of the Sister Act franchise.
Camila Cabello Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Playful Pink Minidress for ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Camila Cabello brought her interpretation of the Barbiecore trend to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday. The singer wore a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a plaid spaghetti strap dress by Area with crystal embellishments around the bra cups. Sky-high platform pumps completed the look. Cabello worked...
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
Zooey Deschanel Has Landed Her First Major TV Role Since New Girl Ended
Four years after New Girl wrapped its run on Fox, Zooey Deschanel is finally returning to TV for her first big post-Jess role.
NME
Pierce Brosnan reveals “stupid” comment that led to him losing part in ‘Batman’
Pierce Brosnan has opened up about the “stupid” comment he thinks led to him losing the titular role in Batman in the nineties. Before starring as James Bond, Brosnan had made a name for himself in television show Remington Steele. It was around the time of him starring...
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
NME
Stormzy says he has written a song worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One
Stormzy reckons he has penned a song that is worthy of this year’s Christmas Number One. The rapper, who is due to release his third studio record ‘This Is What I Mean’ on November 25 via 0207 Def Jam, said in a new interview that a track on the album could be worthy of a UK festive chart topper.
NME
Frank Turner’s touring band The Sleeping Souls release first single ‘Liar Lover’
The Sleeping Souls — Frank Turner‘s touring band — have debuted their first single, titled ‘Liar Lover’. The four-piece outfit released the track on Friday (October 14), featuring Turner’s guitar technician Cahir O’Doherty on vocals. It’s a tender acoustic cut that captures a soft rock sound, with lyrics that reflect on a relationship breakdown.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B’ during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig
Megan Thee Stallion performed ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B‘ from her latest album ‘Traumazine‘ while hosting last night’s (October 15) episode of Saturday Night Live. The rapper, who was both host and musical guest, made her third appearance on the late night TV sketch show. In 2020 she performed ‘Savage’ and in 2019 she supplied her guest verse to Chance the Rapper’s ‘Handsome’ on the show from his album ‘The Big Day‘.
Victoria Beckham on Son Brooklyn's 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'To See My Son Happy Means So Much'
The former Spice Girls member and fashion designer opened up to TODAY about her son's special day and her emotional Paris Fashion Week debut Victoria Beckham is reflecting on her son Brooklyn's "beautiful" wedding. The singer and fashion designer, 48, caught up with TODAY to discuss her son, 23, and his wedding day in April. The wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, where Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz, whom he first met in 2019 and proposed to a year later. "It was a beautiful wedding," Beckham said. "As...
Geena Davis stuns in black and white dress at W Magazine 50th Anniversary bash in NYC... after calling out former co-star Bill Murray
Geena Davis spoke out about actor Bill Murray, claiming that he insisted on using a massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite, later screaming at on set. And on Wednesday, the actress stepped out for the W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City.
wmagazine.com
Cinematographer Rina Yang Juggles Euphoria, Indie Films, and Taylor Swift Videos With Ease
A conversation with the London-based director of photography who counts FKA Twigs and Dua Lipa as fans. For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked creatives—pioneers in the fields of art, design, fashion, comedy, activism, and more—to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.
