Music

RadarOnline

Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’

Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80

Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
MUSIC
Complex

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
WORLD
NME

NME Radio Roundup 17 October 2022: WILLOW, Say Sue Me & Fred Again..

Last week, multihyphenate artist Willow released her fifth studio album, ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’. As with its predecessor ‘lately i feel everything’, the fearless pop punk record sees the 21-year-old brandishing distorted guitars and heart-on-sleeve angst, solidifying her growing status as a rock revivalist for Gen Z. In NME’s...
MUSIC
NME

Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance

Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman join Broken Social Scene onstage in New York

Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman have teamed up Canadian rock outfit Broken Social Scene, joining them onstage in New York to sing ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’. The band have been on their 20th-anniversary tour of ‘You Forgot It In People’, with tonight’s (October 16) show taking place at New York’s Webster Hall. Treating fans to an extra special performance, they invited actors and unlikely guests Ullman and Streep onstage for ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’

The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
MUSIC
NME

Frank Turner’s touring band The Sleeping Souls release first single ‘Liar Lover’

The Sleeping Souls — Frank Turner‘s touring band — have debuted their first single, titled ‘Liar Lover’. The four-piece outfit released the track on Friday (October 14), featuring Turner’s guitar technician Cahir O’Doherty on vocals. It’s a tender acoustic cut that captures a soft rock sound, with lyrics that reflect on a relationship breakdown.
MUSIC
NME

Sharon Osbourne opens up about Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease: “Suddenly, your life just stops”

Sharon Osbourne has shared opened up about husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, saying: “Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it.”. Osbourne made the comment during a recent interview with broadcaster Jeremy Paxman — who also suffers from the disease — for his ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s.
CELEBRITIES

