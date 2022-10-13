Read full article on original website
Related
The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
huckleberrypress.com
From Barnyard Chick to Spokane Businesswoman: Tammy Merrill
When Sandy Tarbox, owner of Greencastle Soap and Supply, started thinking about retirement she knew her perfect replacement: Reardan farmgirl, loyal customer, and soap making instructor Tammy Merrill. “I could never do what you do!” Tammy Merrill insisted. “I wish you would (do what I do)!” Sandy replied.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Protection for Fort Sherman Playground
Mark Walter, city of Coeur d'Alene employee, sprays stain at Fort Sherman Playground at City Park on Friday. The city stains the wooden structures every other year. Panhandle Kiwanis Club members volunteered to help with the two-day project that began Thursday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Arms wide open
COEUR d’ALENE — When Debbie Lane began attending St. Luke's Episcopal Church nearly 30 years ago, she was part of a blended family. So, she wasn't sure what kind of reception they would get. Turns out, she didn't need to be worried. The congregation was warm, kind and...
KHQ Right Now
Bloomsday board responds to resignation of former race director Jon Neill
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bloomsday board announced longtime board member and race director, Jon Neill, was stepping away from the organization. According to Neill, stated he'd been stripped of his title and given the option to fill another role with unspecified responsibilities following a 5-4 vote, which he'd said came as a surprise. Two other board members, Steve Jones and Tom Fuchs, strongly disagreed with the decision and resigned as well.
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
Get in the spooky spirit at the Campbell House’s Dark History Tour this Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Campbell House in Browne’s Addition is a piece of Spokane history dating back to the early 1900’s. The stories surrounding the old house and the mining family who lived there make it the perfect destination to get in the spooky spirit of the season! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture is hosting its last Dark...
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
6 People from Washington Who Made Time Magazine’s Cover
Being on the cover of TIME magazine has always been a prestigious honor. This week Spokane-born Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney graced the cover, looking as glamorous as the most iconic stars of any era. Sweeney's appearance got me wondering... Who else from Washington has made the cover of TIME? A...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT 'objects to' City of Spokane chronic nuisance letter for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope on Friday. "WSDOT objects to the 'Chronic Nuisance Notice' and the proposed 'Chronic Nuisance Abatement Agreement,' which purport to hold WSDOT responsible for a situation that resulted from the City of Spokane’s own failure to provide beds/housing and social and health services for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane," the letter reads.
KHQ Right Now
Scorpions rocked Spokane like a hurricane in the 2022 Rock Believer tour
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crowds descended on the Spokane Arena Thursday night to see German rock band, Scorpions, in their 2022 'Rock Believer' tour. Thundermother kicked off the show in the opening act before Scorpions took the stage, playing some of their biggest hits, including Wind of Change, Send Me an Angel, and The Zoo.
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
Gonzaga student severely injured by self-inflicted gunshot on campus
Today, at noon, Gonzaga University undergraduate students, faculty, staff and administration were notified by an email sent from GU president Thayne McCulloh about a situation that happened on-campus earlier Saturday morning involving a GU student and a gun. The email said that around 4:15 a.m emergency dispatchers were called about...
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope to roll out camp-specific ID badges
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared updates on what it's doing at Camp Hope, including rolling out camp-specific ID badges. The agency also responded to the City of Spokane's chronic nuisance notice.
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
KHQ Right Now
One last week of "summer" weather until temps cool down for "real" fall!
Time to soak in this warmer weather, because a major cool-down is on the way for the Inland Northwest. So far, this weekend's weather is the same story as last week; far above average temperatures, around ten to 15 degrees higher than normal this time of year!. However, by the...
US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
Comments / 0