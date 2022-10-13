ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Price shows off long curly blonde hair as she joins Harvey and Carl Woods on NTA red carpet

By Jill Robinson
 4 days ago

KATIE Price showed off long curly blonde hair as she joined son Harvey and partner Carl Woods on the National Television Awards red carpet.

The 44-year-old attended the annual ceremony after being nominated in the Authored Documentary category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xyd4j_0iYFqiQ800
Katie Price showed off long curly blonde hair as she joined son Harvey and partner Carl Woods at the NTAs Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsQgp_0iYFqiQ800
Katie was nominated for her documentary Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next Credit: Rex

Katie had received the nod for her programme Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next.

The star was joined by Harvey, 20, as well as partner Carl, 32 and showed off her long blonde curly hair as they all posed for pictures.

Katie covered up her famous assets in a black high neck top and flowing skirt, which featured a mullet style hemline.

It meant her support boot was on show, but never one to miss a photo opportunity, she stuck her leg out and pulled a funny face for the paparazzi.

Katie and Harvey's documentary followed him as he entered this new phase of adulthood.

It documented Harvey's transition to a more independent life and how he and his mum coped with the seismic changes in their lives that Harvey's move to college brought.

Meanwhile, rubbish in Katie's Mucky Mansion has been taken away in a skip after she threw out a bizarre horse sculpture.

Katie bought the 19-room Sussex property in 2014, but in 2020 decided to move out because she thought it was "cursed".

Last year the former glamour model decided to give it a makeover so that she could live there with her kids.

She documented the whole transformation on the three-part Channel 4 show Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion earlier this year.

Filming for the second series of the programme has started and they've been seen chucking out rubbish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkW1e_0iYFqiQ800
Katie posed happily with partner Carl Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fImAe_0iYFqiQ800
The star showed off her support boot in a cheeky pose on the red carpet Credit: Rex

