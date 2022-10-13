Read full article on original website
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 14, 2022
Often group work ends up in a different place than was originally intended. That’s because when people get together, anything can happen. If there’s something you want the group to do, hold on to that intent no matter who gets involved. It also helps when the spirit with which the endeavor is approached harmonizes with the endeavor itself.
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 10/17/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The reason you can let bygones be bygones is because you don't hold grudges. You like a good fight, but you're not into sour grapes. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You could go further with what you have in the works, but you need to draft a new game plan. The one you have is outdated.
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of October 17 to 22, 2022
Aries (March 21 to April 20) While it’s a good thing to give to others, be careful not to give too much. Find a balance between what you are willing to give and what you actually have. Don’t sacrifice your own needs and wants for the sake of others.
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the most loyal zodiac signs
Loyalty is one of the most prized qualities to have. In a world full of chaos and uncertainty, you’ll want to make sure that no matter what happens, you’ll have someone to count on, especially when it gets hard. Unfortunately, the ebb and flow of life can sometimes make people unavailable, but for some of them, all you need to do is reach out and they’ll drop everything to give you the support you need.
suggest.com
October 16-22 Horoscope: Rest Up For What’s Ahead
This week, a waning Moon flies through the last three Houses of the Zodiac: the 10th House of Social Status, the 11th House of Friendships, and the 12th House of Self-Undoing. Each House governs broad, far-reaching aspects of life. As the Moon wanes, so does our energy and motivation, signaling a need for rest, reevaluation, and recalibration.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Ready to Party, But There Is Such a Thing as Too Much Fun
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 17 to October 23 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
MindBodyGreen
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
themindsjournal.com
When The Zodiac Signs Text You Late At Night
Aries: “I’m outside with a wirecutter, wanna go for a walk?”. Taurus: “I know I said I was ok earlier but I’ve been thinking about it all day and actually I’m upset”. Gemini: “You’ll never guess what just happened”. Cancer: “Do you remember...
themindsjournal.com
Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign (16th September To 22nd September)
Aries – You’ll be on the same page with a romantic partner or a business associate. But as the week progresses, you might get triggered due to some unfavorable situations. Resolve your repressed feelings and figure out a healthy way to get out of your predicament. Taurus –...
Your Oct. 16 Weekly Horoscope Is Presenting a Celestial Battle of Wills
There's a major focus on bringing balance to personal and professional connections right now, and it's all thanks to the sun's journey through amicable Libra. If you've been waiting for the right time to reconnect with a loved one or perhaps commit to a new work arrangement, you're in luck as your Oct. 16 weekly horoscope is presenting you with an opportunity to move forward and commit to a plan of action.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best Horoscope Site In 2022 - Accurate Astrology Predictions At Your Fingertips
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. In ancient times, people watched the movements of the planets to measure, record, and predict seasonal changes. Fast forward to the...
