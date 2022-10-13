ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville

Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
inforney.com

I-2 Corridor realignment does little to ease residents' concerns

The final alignment of the proposed I-2 Corridor was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court in August, but residents continue to be concerned about the impact the future roadway could have on their properties. “I am very angry about what [Commissioner] Cynthia Long and the Commissioners Court is doing...
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program

Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
LEANDER, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow

Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Let's go out on our own terms' | Adelbert's Brewery closing this month after landlord sells property

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the owners of Adelbert's Brewery, the small business will close at the end of October because the landlord sold the property earlier this year. "When I went to renew my lease in [the first fiscal quarter], the landlord said, 'Oh no, we're not renewing because, you know, they're tearing down the building, so you have to be out by the end of the year,'" Scott Hovey said. "It was like a little bit of a shock to us because, you know, we were doing well with, you know, traditional lines with cool packaging, you know, soda, coffee, energy drinks for other people. And then, you know, of course, with Austin FC ... we got a lot of local traffic, you know, every game day. Finally, after 11 years, we're having some good sales years."
AUSTIN, TX
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Starting next month, Austin Energy customers can expect a $15 increase on bills

If you’re an Austin Energy customer, your bill is going up soon, but Austin City Council members passed a proposal Thursday to lower some increases — at least for now. On an 7-4 vote, council members approved a proposal to lower a planned increase for average customers of $20 a month starting Nov. 1 to $15 a month. The increase, known as a pass-through charge, would, in part, pay back an estimated $104 million in operating costs incurred by the utility over the last year.
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With election season underway, marketing campaign adverts and indicators have grow to be commonplace throughout Texas. But two locations that may have restrictions or limitations on marketing campaign indicators? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Under Texas Election Code, the state outlines that property homeowners’ associations...
TEXAS STATE
