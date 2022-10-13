Read full article on original website
Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville
Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Round Rock City Council approves $1.08 residential solid waste rate increase, 1-time fuel recovery payment
Round Rock officials approved a $1.08 rate increase for residential solid waste pickup as well as a one-time fuel recovery payment of $79,765 during an Oct. 13 council meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials approved a $1.08 monthly rate increase for residential solid waste pickup as well as a...
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
inforney.com
I-2 Corridor realignment does little to ease residents' concerns
The final alignment of the proposed I-2 Corridor was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court in August, but residents continue to be concerned about the impact the future roadway could have on their properties. “I am very angry about what [Commissioner] Cynthia Long and the Commissioners Court is doing...
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in a...
Thousands flooding to Austin for events are staying in unlicensed short-term rentals
Folks visiting Austin tell us the events have made rentals pricey.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
Williamson County property tax statements being mailed out Monday
Homeowners in Williamson County should expect to receive property tax statements in the coming days, according to the county.
Transportation projects to come in Leander following council acceptance of FY 2022-23 capital improvement program
Leander City Council accepted the FY 2022-23 capital improvement program at its Oct. 10 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Leander City Council accepted the capital improvement program—a list of projects receiving funding under the fiscal year 2022-23 budget—at its Oct. 10 meeting. The more than $132 million CIP includes $10.8...
Riley's Ranch Pet Spa coming to Bee Cave next summer
Amy Thomason (far right), Riley's Ranch Pet Spa owner, Bee Cave Mayor Kara King (center) and several investors attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the pet spa Oct. 6. (Courtesy Amy Thomason) Riley's Ranch Pet Spa will be opening at 15839 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave, in June 2023. Amy Thomason,...
Last day to submit questions for Round Rock ISD board candidate forum is Oct. 16
The Round Rock ISD Council of PTAs, the Round Rock Chamber and the Austin Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host a forum for candidates in the school board election Oct. 25. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Community members have through Oct. 16 to submit questions for a Round Rock ISD board...
Austin Chronicle
The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow
Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
KVUE
'Let's go out on our own terms' | Adelbert's Brewery closing this month after landlord sells property
AUSTIN, Texas — According to the owners of Adelbert's Brewery, the small business will close at the end of October because the landlord sold the property earlier this year. "When I went to renew my lease in [the first fiscal quarter], the landlord said, 'Oh no, we're not renewing because, you know, they're tearing down the building, so you have to be out by the end of the year,'" Scott Hovey said. "It was like a little bit of a shock to us because, you know, we were doing well with, you know, traditional lines with cool packaging, you know, soda, coffee, energy drinks for other people. And then, you know, of course, with Austin FC ... we got a lot of local traffic, you know, every game day. Finally, after 11 years, we're having some good sales years."
KHOU
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, officials say
Timothy Perez was reported missing on March 5 and was last seen just outside of Austin. His remains were discovered on Oct. 11.
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
kut.org
Starting next month, Austin Energy customers can expect a $15 increase on bills
If you’re an Austin Energy customer, your bill is going up soon, but Austin City Council members passed a proposal Thursday to lower some increases — at least for now. On an 7-4 vote, council members approved a proposal to lower a planned increase for average customers of $20 a month starting Nov. 1 to $15 a month. The increase, known as a pass-through charge, would, in part, pay back an estimated $104 million in operating costs incurred by the utility over the last year.
Georgetown embarks on latest iteration of Downtown Master Plan
Divine Treasures, which is located on the Square, is in the area encompassed by the Downtown Master Plan. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Georgetown city staff are planning to implement a new Downtown Master Plan before the end of 2022 to help steer the city’s future planning and growth of the downtown area.
blackchronicle.com
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With election season underway, marketing campaign adverts and indicators have grow to be commonplace throughout Texas. But two locations that may have restrictions or limitations on marketing campaign indicators? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Under Texas Election Code, the state outlines that property homeowners’ associations...
