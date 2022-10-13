ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I became a millionaire after quitting my nursing job – now I buy custom-made Porsches & have a mansion

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eec5_0iYFncWD00

A WOMAN who became a millionaire during the pandemic has revealed the goodies her new life has afforded her.

Allie Rae, 34, from the US, ditched her job as a nurse and hasn't looked back since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dP4nY_0iYFncWD00
Allie spent $2,000,000 on her mansion six months ago but wants to find somewhere else near the water Credit: Truly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Golzq_0iYFncWD00
The former nurse also bought a custom-made Porsche but regrets her purchase now Credit: Truly

Speaking to Truly, the nurse turned Only Fans model shared her lavish lifestyle and extravagant purchases she's bought.

Allie revealed what luxury goods she would keep, upgrade, and ones that just aren't worth the money.

The mum's first giant purchase was a house worth over £1,800,000, while it may be someone's idea of a dream home, Allie plans to upgrade it.

She said: "One of my biggest splurges is the house I just bought, and I paid $2,000,000 for this home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Op16Z_0iYFncWD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilwYT_0iYFncWD00

"I always dreamed of having the big walk-in closet that I have today, the big kitchen, extra rooms."

Although it has everything Allie ever wanted and she only purchased it six months ago, she wants to upgrade her mansion to a luxury condo on the water.

With her new income, Allie decided to splash out on a custom-made Porsche worth over £90,000 that she had built and shipped over from Germany.

But the high-speed car isn't all it's cracked up to be and doesn't suit her lifestyle, she revealed.

It's one of the splurges that she regrets adding: "I love my Porsche but I would choose to sell it because after having it, it's great and I love it and it's super fast and fun but I really think I could get by with something a little less."

She said now her children are growing up she no longer needs a mummobile and would go for something smaller and sporty.

But Allie's prized possession is the Koi fish she keeps in her pond in her mansion.

The millionaire revealed some of the fish have been transported all the way from Japan, costing her just under £9,000 per fish.

Asked if she could only rescue one of her items in a house fire she said her fish.

She added: "I have five of them that are actually imported from Japan, and they are upwards of $10,000 each."

The millionaire added that she would save the as they are living things and that she believes they bring good luck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSC8H_0iYFncWD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMYJn_0iYFncWD00

Although Allie is now a millionaire, she revealed it still feels weird being able to buy whatever she wants without worrying about the price.

While she no longer has to worry about ordering Starbucks coffee five times a week, she insisted she still likes to budget and spends her money wisely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmRcA_0iYFncWD00
Allie with her beloved and expensive Koi fish Credit: Truly

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
823K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy