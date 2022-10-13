ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 3

Ella Early
3d ago

This is so upsetting and disturbing to me. I am a native Utahn, and to see, IN BLACK AND WHITE, just how corrupt our justice and legal system is unnerving!!!

Reply
2
Related
ksl.com

Man shot last week at a Salt Lake motel has died

SALT LAKE CITY — A man shot in the head during an alleged dispute over a cigarette has died, Salt Lake police announced Monday. Nickolas Parks, 38, had been in life-threatening since being shot on Oct. 11 and was not expected to survive. On that day, Parks and his...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in SLC aggravated burglary booked for multiple felonies

SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in Saturday’s aggravated burglary requiring SWAT response was booked for multiple felonies, according to arresting documents. Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for:. three felony charges of aggravated assault,. one felony charge of aggravated...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy