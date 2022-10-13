Read full article on original website
Ella Early
3d ago
This is so upsetting and disturbing to me. I am a native Utahn, and to see, IN BLACK AND WHITE, just how corrupt our justice and legal system is unnerving!!!
Reply
2
Related
ksl.com
Man shot last week at a Salt Lake motel has died
SALT LAKE CITY — A man shot in the head during an alleged dispute over a cigarette has died, Salt Lake police announced Monday. Nickolas Parks, 38, had been in life-threatening since being shot on Oct. 11 and was not expected to survive. On that day, Parks and his...
Gephardt Daily
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
KSLTV
Suspect in SLC aggravated burglary booked for multiple felonies
SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in Saturday’s aggravated burglary requiring SWAT response was booked for multiple felonies, according to arresting documents. Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for:. three felony charges of aggravated assault,. one felony charge of aggravated...
ksl.com
Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
2 boys charged as adults for shooting death of fellow teen in SLC last month
A pair of teenagers are being charged as adults for murder in the death of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed last month in Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
KSLTV
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
An investigation into an aggravated burglary in Salt Lake City escalated to a tactical incident early Saturday morning.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
KSLTV
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
Gephardt Daily
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
ksl.com
Task force aims to solve, prevent murders and disappearances of indigenous people
SALT LAKE CITY — Many important meetings happen at the Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. However, the one that happened Saturday morning is equally important. "We have an issue in Utah that the missing and murdered indigenous people of our state are not being recognized, nor are their cases being addressed," said Yolanda Francisco-Nez.
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder
Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City's Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.
ksl.com
Magna woman admits killing husband, but says she thought it was self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — A Magna woman has admitted that she killed her husband in the family's martial arts dojo, pleading guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony. But she said she believed her actions were justified. Cynthia Vincent, 42, shot her husband, Michael Vincent, shortly after midnight on July...
Gephardt Daily
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
Comments / 3