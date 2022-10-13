Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the opening of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
East Tennessean
Yung Gravy train rolls into Johnson City
On Oct. 15, Yung Gravy headlined the ETSU Student Government Association fall concert Saturday evening at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Gravy first gained large recognition via Soundcloud in 2017 when his single “Mr. Clean” quickly gained popularity. Since then, he has released four feature albums with one on the way, releasing later this October. Plus, “Mr. Clean” is now certified platinum by the RIAA.
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
brianhornback.com
Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams
This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage Days Festival celebrates history and brings the community together
ROGERSVILLE — The 43rd annual Heritage Days Festival celebrates the pioneering history of the region and brings the community together. The event kicked off Friday with the chili cook-off, sponsored by First Community Bank. Six groups battled for the first- and second-place prize along with people’s choice awards for most unique flavor, most creative, best toppings, and spiciest.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 16
Oct. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported several items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. Among those items were “John W. Hunter of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Faw and Mr. and...
Johnson City Press
Montrose Court residents celebrate city landmark's 100th anniversary
Montrose Court residents celebrated the Johnson City landmark’s 100th anniversary with a party on Saturday. Members of the Montrose Court homeowner’s association served hotdogs, french fries and cake to Tree Street neighbors to celebrate the historic building’s centennial.
Johnson City Press
Civil War scholar speaking at ETSU
The Bible played a crucial role in the Civil War. That’s the argument put forward by Dr. James P. Byrd, a Vanderbilt University professor who is coming to East Tennessee State University to speak about his book “A Holy Baptism of Fire: The Bible and the American Civil War” published by Oxford University Press.
Johnson City Press
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Johnson City Press
‘Let’s Boogie, Bucs!’: ETSU to celebrate fall 2022 Homecoming
Students, faculty, staff and the community are gearing up to celebrate Homecoming at East Tennessee State University. A seasonal tradition, Homecoming celebrations will accompany the red, yellow and orange hues gracing the Appalachian Highlands this fall from Oct. 17-23. The theme for this year has been coined, “Let’s Boogie, Bucs,” as participants can expect aesthetics, activities and apparel that align with the disco-saturated era of the 1970s.
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative Art
Johnson City mural on interstate bridgeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. The cityscape in Johnson City is changing with murals decorating public and private spaces with the work of artists contracted by the city. In an impromptu survey, residents of the tree streets, by and large, think the works give the city a more modern vibe. Some detractors believe the murals give the city an "inner city ghetto look."
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett teacher Elizabeth Wilkins in Teacher Spotlight
KINGSPORT — Hablas Espanol?
Johnson City Press
Leaf-peeping season in full swing
WISE, Va. — If you're a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise in nearby Wise County, Virginia, offer some of the region's most vibrant and longest-lasting fall colors.
Johnson City Press
Montrose Court Celebration
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton High to compete in marching band competition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will host the Bands of America regional championship on Saturday. One of the competitors will be Dobyns Bennett High School from Kingsport, made up of about 230 students. “I’m feeling really good everyone has worked so hard,” Student Ella Halliburton said. “Put in so much work to […]
Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
East Tennessean
What haunts ETSU’s campus?
As fall is getting underway and Halloween is fast approaching, tales of ETSU’s haunted campus begin to circulate once again. A popular spooky tale is about “marble boy” in Lucille Clement Hall. As an RA of that building, I’m required to walk it late into the night, and I can promise that it’s just as eerie as one imagines.
Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
