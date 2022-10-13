Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."
There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is well known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships with the franchise and showed that he is the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball during his tenure. However, in a 2005 interview with Marvin R....
TNT locks up Charles Barkley, Inside The NBA team long-term
Charles Barkley has speculated about many career options in recent years: Joining the LIV tour as a commentator, running for governor in Alabama, or retiring at 60 because he doesn't want to "die on TV." But it turns out he's going to be sticking to what he's best at (besides rebounding or dunking on Godzilla): Being on TV with Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres prediction and pick: Who has advantage in the NLCS?
The upsets are alive and well! Philadelphia upset St. Louis in the NL Wild Card Series, and then took down the reigning champs in the Atlanta Braves in four games to advance to the NLCS. As for the Padres, well, they did the same. San Diego upset the mighty Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, and then beat the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to the NL Championship Series. Who would have thought? Probably not many.
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
Jimmy Butler’s heated discussion with coach Erik Spoelstra and big man Udonis Haslem was one of the infamous incidents last season. It was more than just a run-of-the-mill argument as the players had to hold back Spoelstra from having a go at Butler. Haslem came to the coach’s defense...
Source: CBA rule preventing Lakers from reuniting with F Stanley Johnson
Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves
The team also signed LS Matt Overton and elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis from the practice squad. Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin...
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson had to take a long way around to get to the NBA. JTA went undrafted in 2015, after which he spent some time playing in Mexico and Venezuela, before finally getting a chance with Golden State's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2018. Toscano-Anderson would...
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
The Nets Got Some Bad News About Valued Vets
The Brooklyn Nets will need to come out of the gate swinging when the new NBA season begins this week. While they weren’t the worst team in the league last year, they had a very disappointing season and were swept in the opening round of the playoffs (they were the only team to get swept in the postseason, by the way).
Injuries Are Already Plaguing The Lakers
Their first game isn’t until Tuesday night but the Los Angeles Lakers are already missing some of their best players due to injuries. Russell Westbrook is now considered day-to-day after a left hamstring injury, which is very bad news despite his inconsistent output on the court. Now, another player...
Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers
For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
The Warriors Seem Set On Their Lineup
The Golden State Warriors are about to start a very important NBA season. They are the reigning champions and are focused on winning it all again, earning back-to-back Finals victories yet again. Golden State has done it before so there is a chance they could do it again. That is...
Ben Simmons’ Preseason Came To An Embarrassing End
All eyes have been on Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets during the preseason. It has been a long time since fans have seen Simmons play professional basketball, as he sat out half a season with the Philadelphia 76ers last year and then didn’t play a single game with the Nets after being traded due to a lower back injury.
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."
Anthony Davis is going to be the reason for the Los Angeles Lakers either being a competitive playoff team or not. AD was supposed to be a generational player who could lead a franchise, but we haven't seen that aspect of AD yet, who is decidedly No. 2 on the Lakers behind LeBron James. The team will play through AD this season according to LeBron and Darvin Ham, which means the torch can finally be passed.
Anthony Davis Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Underdogs For The Championship This Season: "No One Has Us Winning It This Year Besides Us In This Organization."
The Los Angeles Lakers as a team are a huge question mark this season. Having added some intriguing pieces to the roster, it's still hard to see them having too much success against the NBA's best. However, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the same team, it doesn't quite make sense to count them out, either. Whatever the case may be, they have their work cut out for them to get back to winning ways.
