WalletHub: Chicago in the top ten most affected by inflation
(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better. The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation....
Jesse White Recognizes Community Leaders in a Video Honoring Hispanic American Heritage Month
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White recognized Hispanic American Heritage Month with a video honoring community leaders. Secretary White honored the following individuals:. Gabriel Lopez, of Gabriel Lopez and Associates, received the Outstanding Leadership Award. Lopez has assisted immigrant communities for more than three decades. Lopez worked with...
Utah governor wants to ban cell phones from classrooms
(The Center Square) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox proposed what he called "common sense" solutions for reducing the harmful effects of social media on children. The first proposal is removing cell phones from classrooms. "I'd like to see our local school districts pilot this, and I think we have...
