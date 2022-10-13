There's something about the words "Club 101" that gets the older folks in El Paso talking. I don't mean to say "older folks" in a bad way. Club 101 was a little before my time; the Club 101 that I know was on Airway (where I saw some pretty great bands). However, I'm told that I missed out on the best location, when it was downtown!

EL PASO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO