Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series
After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
Mike Schank, Unlikely Star of an ‘American Movie,’ Dead at 56
Mike Schank, the unlikely star of the cult 1999 documentary American Movie — about two Wisconsin friends making an ultra-low budget horror film — has died at the age of 56. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that he had been battling a “super rare” form...
NME
Watch BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ for the first time at ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert
BTS have unveiled the official performance of ‘Proof’ B-side ‘Run BTS’ from their recent Busan concert. On October 15, the boyband held their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan as part of the city’s World Expo 2030 bid, marking their first show in six months. At the concert, BTS also debuted the performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their June 2022 compilation album ‘Proof’. Shortly after the concert, the septet uploaded the official stream footage of the performance on their official YouTube channel.
Billy Eichner promotes new gay romantic comedy Bros on Channel 10's Have You Been Paying Attention
Billy Eichner and his Bros co-star Luke Macfarlane are currently Down Under to promote their new gay romantic comedy, Bros. During an appearance on Channel 10's Have You Been Paying Attention on Monday, the American comedian, 44, gushed about the groundbreaking movie. 'It's the first gay rom-com from a major...
Days of Our Lives' Lucas Adams Marries Liv & Maddie Costar Shelby Wulfert in Intimate Wedding
The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert are married! The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to...
NME
Pierce Brosnan reveals “stupid” comment that led to him losing part in ‘Batman’
Pierce Brosnan has opened up about the “stupid” comment he thinks led to him losing the titular role in Batman in the nineties. Before starring as James Bond, Brosnan had made a name for himself in television show Remington Steele. It was around the time of him starring...
NME
Roman Kemp opens up on how Ed Sheeran helped him battle depression
Roman Kemp has revealed how Ed Sheeran helped him through his battle with depression. In a new interview with the Sunday Mirror, the Capital FM breakfast presenter spoke candidly about his mental health struggles and opened up about the advice he received from Sheeran during dark times. “Ed told me...
NME
Taylor Swift confirms UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening
A post on Taylor Swift’s website has confirmed that a UK ‘Midnights’ tour is happening. Fans who pre-order her new album from the official UK store will receive a pre-sale code access “for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates” according to a post on Swift’s website.
NME
Check out Caroline Polachek’s dreamy new video for ‘Sunset’
Caroline Polachek has today (October 17) shared a new video for her latest single, ‘Sunset’ – check it out below. The song was co-produced by Polachek with Sega Bodega; Polachek also co-directed the song’s Barcelona-filmed video with Matt Copson. She had previously teased the track’s release on Instagram earlier this month.
NME
BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song
BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
NME
Watch The 1975’s slick performance video for ‘Oh Caroline’
The 1975 have shared an official live performance of ‘Oh Caroline’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Manchester band’s fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which came out yesterday (October 14) via Dirty Hit. To mark the record’s...
NME
‘Succession’: first look at season four shared in HBO supercut trailer
HBO have shared a first look at season four of Succession in a supercut trailer of a number of forthcoming shows – check it out below. Among sneak peeks of The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Love & Death and more, the network have shared a short trailer of footage from Succession‘s upcoming fourth season.
NME
ITZY announce comeback, to release English single ‘Boys Like You’ this week
K-pop girl group ITZY are set to release a new English-language single ‘Boys Like You’ later this week. On October 17 at Midnight KST, the quintet shared a poster on Twitter announcing their upcoming pre-release single ‘Boys Like You’, due out on October 21 at 12AM EST/1PM KST. Although ITZY have released English versions of their singles in the past, this will mark the act’s first original English-language track.
NME
Neil Young announces ‘Harvest’ 50th anniversary reissue, shares rare ‘Heart Of Gold’ live performance
Neil Young has announced the 50th anniversary reissue of his 1972 album ‘Harvest’. The veteran folk star will celebrate half a century of his seminal fourth album with a deluxe reissue that’s released on December 2 via Reprise (pre-order). Included in the reissue is a documentary called Harvest Time, from which Young has shared a previously unreleased live recording of him performing ‘Heart Of Gold’ for the BBC.
NME
The 1975’s Matty Healy on cancel culture and why he previously quit Twitter
The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has opened up about his feelings on ‘cancel culture’, and his reasons for quitting Twitter after a controversial post back in 2020. Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story to mark the release of their fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, the frontman discussed deactivating his Twitter account back in 2020 following backlash to a Tweet he made after the death of George Floyd.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
NME
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor plans to relaunch iconic ‘Famous Monsters’ horror magazine
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor purchased the rights to the iconic ‘Famous Monsters’ brand earlier this year, and now plans to relaunch the iconic zine. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Taylor confirmed that he plans to relaunch the horror zine – whose original fans ranged from Stephen King to punk band the Misfits – and use the brand name to make toys, produce films and host festivals.
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B’ during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig
Megan Thee Stallion performed ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Plan B‘ from her latest album ‘Traumazine‘ while hosting last night’s (October 15) episode of Saturday Night Live. The rapper, who was both host and musical guest, made her third appearance on the late night TV sketch show. In 2020 she performed ‘Savage’ and in 2019 she supplied her guest verse to Chance the Rapper’s ‘Handsome’ on the show from his album ‘The Big Day‘.
NME
Naomi Watts says ‘The Watcher’ ending was kept secret from cast
The Watcher star Naomi Watts has revealed that the show’s ending was kept secret from the cast throughout filming. The new Netflix miniseries stars the actress and Bobby Cannavale as a couple who are harassed by a stalker known as ‘The Watcher’ after moving into their dream home in New Jersey, and is based on a real story.
NME
Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’
Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
Comments / 0