TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with the trade said the Panthers would receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because some details of the trade haven’t been announced. The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO