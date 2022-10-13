ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Associated Press

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person familiar with the trade said the Panthers would receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because some details of the trade haven’t been announced. The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWD

Amiri Sets Down Roots in Atlanta

Amiri, the Los Angeles, California-based luxury brand, continues its retail roll-out. The company has opened a new location in Atlanta, Georgia, which spans 4,000 square feet. Located in the Phipps Plaza luxury shopping mall, the one-level shop features both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, alongside the new kidswear line, and the brand’s accessories. The store will also sell the new Rizzoli-published book, “Amiri Wes Lang,” which documents the brand’s fall 2022 collection, illuminated by Lang’s artwork.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts The...
ATLANTA, GA

