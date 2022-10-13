ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

The Barry Company closes office lease in Kenosha

The Barry Company closed a 1,920-square-foot office lease at 5017 N. Green Bay Road in Kenosha. SW Income Properties IV, LLC leased out the space to Third Coast Retina S.C. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Third Coast Retina and assisted in the lease of this office property.
KENOSHA, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
OAK CREEK, WI
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wlip.com

Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed

MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County train accident; unoccupied pickup truck struck

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and a Dodge pickup truck. It happened on Oct. 16 around 10:30 p.m. The collision occurred on CTH K near 88th Avenue. This section of the roadway is closed due to...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Use of metal detectors to soon expand in Racine Unified schools

RACINE — The use of metal detectors in Racine Unified schools is expected to expand soon. dr Eric Gallien Wednesday evening — at Festival Hall during the first public update on the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative between RUSD, the City of Racine and Racine County — spoke briefly about metal detectors in the schools.
RACINE, WI
On Milwaukee

A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered

Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
WATERFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

There’s a new bakery and café in West Allis

There’s a new bakery and cafe in West Allis that’s serving up fresh baked bread and sweet treats created by sisters and professional cyclists. Brian Kramp is at The Bread Pedalers with a family that’s not afraid to take "whisks."
WEST ALLIS, WI

