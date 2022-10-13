Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police, fire departments investigating arson, shots fired incident
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired and an apartment unit was set on fire Saturday night. Police say calls began coming in around 8:53 p.m. reporting shots fired into a building near 40th and West Florist Avenue. Several shots were fired...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chiappetta Shoes in Kenosha nearly ready for new store location, aims for December move
After more than 20 years, two add-ons and three renovations, Chiappetta Shoes’ current store at 6821 39th Ave. has been “maxed out,” according to fourth generation owner Tony Chiappetta. At 5,300 square feet, Chiappetta’s 39th Street location is filled floor-to-ceiling with boxes, displays and shoes. Workers squeeze...
rejournals.com
The Barry Company closes office lease in Kenosha
The Barry Company closed a 1,920-square-foot office lease at 5017 N. Green Bay Road in Kenosha. SW Income Properties IV, LLC leased out the space to Third Coast Retina S.C. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Third Coast Retina and assisted in the lease of this office property.
wearegreenbay.com
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
wlip.com
Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Headlines: Moran’s Pub Wizardly Transformation and Other South Milwaukee Small Business News
This South Milwaukee pub is hosting a Harry Potter-themed pop-up throughout October (JS Online) Bayshore’s redevelopment forced out this locally owned board game shop. It’s moving back as the former Glendale mall adds new uses. (JS Online) A clothing and jewelry store aimed at providing clothes for plus-sized...
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed
MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County train accident; unoccupied pickup truck struck
KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and a Dodge pickup truck. It happened on Oct. 16 around 10:30 p.m. The collision occurred on CTH K near 88th Avenue. This section of the roadway is closed due to...
WISN
6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Use of metal detectors to soon expand in Racine Unified schools
RACINE — The use of metal detectors in Racine Unified schools is expected to expand soon. dr Eric Gallien Wednesday evening — at Festival Hall during the first public update on the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative between RUSD, the City of Racine and Racine County — spoke briefly about metal detectors in the schools.
On Milwaukee
A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered
Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
There’s a new bakery and café in West Allis
There’s a new bakery and cafe in West Allis that’s serving up fresh baked bread and sweet treats created by sisters and professional cyclists. Brian Kramp is at The Bread Pedalers with a family that’s not afraid to take "whisks."
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
