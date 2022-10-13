Read full article on original website
Related
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Swept In CAA Play
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Conference leader Hofstra cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) of UNCW on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association volleyball match at Hanover Hall. The Pride improved to 10- in the league and 13-8 overall. The Seahawks fell to 3-14 on the season and 1-7...
uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Preview: George Mason
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team closes out its road schedule at George Mason on Tuesday afternoon at George Mason Stadium. The 4 p.m. kick-off will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available here via Sidearm Sports. The Seahawks enter with a 5-3-4 overall...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Knocked Off In Four By Pride
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Yagmur Cinel's match-high 15 kills led Colonial Athletic Association leader Hofstra to a four-set win (25-21, 2522, 23-25, 25-19) over UNCW on Saturday at Hanover Hall. With the road win, the Pride (12-8, 9-0 CAA) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference, following...
uncwsports.com
Robbins Reaches Consolation Final At ITA
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – Senior Lauren Robbins reached the finals of the B1 singles consolation bracket as the UNCW women's tennis team wrapped up action in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Carolina Regional on Saturday. Robbins, from Raleigh, N.C., split a pair of matches and reached the finals of...
uncwsports.com
Stony Brook Edges Seahawks, 3-2
STONY BROOK, New York – Stony Brook used a pair of first-half goals to edge the UNCW women's soccer team, 3-2, in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday afternoon at LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves upped their record to 6-7-4 with a 3-2-3 CAA mark. The Seahawks dipped to 7-7-2...
uncwsports.com
UNCW Takes Fifth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate
RALEIGH, N.C. – Back by a top-six finish by junior Walker Isley, UNCW finished fifth overall at four-over in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Sunday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C. Chattanooga won the team title, moving up three spots in the final round with a 16-under-par...
uncwsports.com
Women's Golf Preview: Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational
WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Coach Cindy Ho and the UNCW women's golf team play the penultimate tournament of their 2022-23 fall schedule early next week by competing at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational hosted by North Carolina. The Seahawks join the 14-team field for the two-day, 54-hole event at...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Open in Fifth at Tar Heel Invitational
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Led by top-15 performances from Mallory Fobes and Victoria Levy, UNCW was tied for fifth with host North Carolina following the first round of the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Monday at the Governor's Club. Play was suspended in the second round due...
uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Clinches CAA Tournament Berth
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta set UNCW's career shutout record with his 26th career clean sheet as the Seahawks earned a 2-0 victory at William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association men's soccer action at Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field. The Seahawks, 5-3-4 (4-1-2 CAA), clinched...
uncwsports.com
Isley 10th, Seahawks Sixth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate
RALEIGH, N.C. – Junior Walker Isley is tied for 10th overall while UNCW is in sixth after two rounds at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh. Lipscomb, which is ranked 37th nationally, is tied with Miami (Ohio) for the tournament lead at...
Comments / 0