Shawn Michaels & Triple H Are Doing Things In WWE That Vince McMahon Did In The 90s
Triple H assumed oversight of WWE’s creative responsibilities after the resignation of Vince McMahon. Shawn Michaels, on the other hand, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, responsible for both creative and development at NXT. It turns out, their way of shaping the company is very much influenced by 1990s Vince McMahon.
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
Roman Reigns’ Schedule Leading To WWE Survivor Series Revealed
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he has...
WWE Makes Longterm Decision Regarding Omos & MVP
Omos made his debut in WWE a couple of years ago and largely saw success as one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside AJ Styles. He eventually lost the titles and feuded with other stars. Omos has been managed by MVP for a while now as well. They...
Jimmy Uso Absent From WWE SmackDown This Week
The Bloodline runs the business on WWE SmackDown even when Roman Reigns is not on the show. Tonight, the group was not at it full strength and the reason was explained during the show. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown from New Orleans featured The Bloodline without Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and...
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
Belief That Bayley Is Being Dragged Down By Damage CTRL
Bayley was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They are known as Damage CTRL. Kai and Sky even won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, while...
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After WWE SmackDown Assault
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
WWE Receives Serious Warning About Booking Bray Wyatt’s Booking
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was largely underutilized till the end. The former Universal Champion was let go by WWE in July...
Villano IV Unmasked At AAA Triplemania XXX After 42 Years
AAA Triplemania XXX saw Rey Mysterio masked at the show, but there was someone who lost his mask at the show. It was one of wrestling’s luchador who has been wrestling for a considerable time. Pentagon Jr. defeated Villano IV at Saturday’s Triplemania XXX, taking his mask. The talented...
Rey Mysterio Quits WWE During SmackDown This Week
Rey Mysterio has been trying hard to keep his emotions in check ever since Dominik betrayed him and Edge at Clash at the Castle. Tonight, the legendary luchadore made a tough decision. Rey Mysterio appeared during a backstage segment with Triple H during SmackDown tonight. Rey Mysterio approached Triple H...
Ronda Rousey Claims She Gets To Pick Her Opponents In WWE
Ronda Rousey is most certainly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan,...
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Re-Name Their Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey is most definitely one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to improve and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey...
WWE Has A Long-Term WrestleMania Plan For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE last Saturday at the Extreme Rules premium live event shook the foundation of the company and the fandom. Now there is a plan for Wyatt and his rumored stable, leading up to the grand stage of WWE. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest...
Chris Jericho Didn’t ‘Buy A Word’ Of Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Promo
Chris Jericho is a wrestling legend. Le Champion has been in the business for over 30 years and continues to do his work with ease and perfection. He had a take on the Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown. The current ROH World Champion said that he thought it was fake,...
Bayley Calls Out Kid For Heckling Her During WWE Live Event
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
Toni Storm Is Ready To Take On Thunder Rosa For The AEW Women’s Title
Toni Storm had a solid run on NXT and NXT UK, but her main roster run was disappointing. Unfortunately, her program with Charlotte Flair did more harm than good. Storm left WWE without giving any prior notice to anyone. After a brief hiatus from pro wrestling, Toni Storm made her debut in AEW and wasted no time in becoming a big deal there.
