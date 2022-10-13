City of West Hollywood will Begin Distributing Drink-Spiking Test Strips in Partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s WeHo Life Program

I use ___ pronouns began in 2011 when Councilmember John D’Amico commissioned the artist to paint a mural on his office wall at West Hollywood City Hall that included the phrase “I use male pronouns.” At the time, pronouns were not a part of the mainstream conversation in the way in which pronouns are today. The installation at the ARC beckons the viewer to understand their relationship with their own pronouns, which is an inclusive act to the transgender and non-binary community. The artwork material is gold vinyl lettering and is 15-feet long.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO