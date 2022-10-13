Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/14/22–10/17/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue: Unattended cooking causes structure fire; one left unconscious
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 14, units from Cheyenne Fire Rescue were called to the 1700 block of East 17th Street in response to a structure fire. Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call...
Cheyenne Police Remind It’s Illegal to House a Runaway Child
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road. Warner says a...
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Drug Trafficking Group ‘Dismantled’
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force says a recent investigation and resulting arrests have ''dismantled" a drug ring specializing in cocaine that had been trafficking drugs in northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and other communities in the area. That's according to a task force media release posted on the...
Branding Iron Online
Far-right group called “Oath Keepers” have infiltrated the LPD
An officer in the Laramie Police Department (LPD) was registered as a member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers according to membership data leaked by the non-profit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) in September 2021. In February 2022 the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) notified the LPD that...
One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment
A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges
A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
KKTV
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Max Duggan – DUI, speeding...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to motel fire on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue, with aid from the American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy, and the Cheyenne Police Department, responded to a structure fire on Lincolnway yesterday morning, Oct. 12. At 11:28 a.m., CFR was dispatched to a blaze in the basement apartment at the Big...
sweetwaternow.com
WHP Responds to Plane Crash Along Interstate 80
No one was injured in a small-engine plane crash this afternoon along Interstate 80 near milepost 324 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). Around 2:40 this afternoon, WHP troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80 around the...
capcity.news
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire
A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7