Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, has had his training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls converted to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 NBA season.
He was initially signed to a training camp contract in mid-September. Antetokounmpo, 24, is 6-foot-10 and last played in the NBA in 2020-21, appearing in 15 games with the Lakers. He has appeared in 22 NBA games with the Mavs and Lakers overall, spending last season with French club ASVEL Basket.
