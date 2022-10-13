ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings

Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
DALLAS, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors

Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
TORONTO, IA
Yardbarker

Bulls Convert Kostas Antetokounmpo to Two-Way Deal

He was initially signed to a training camp contract in mid-September. Antetokounmpo, 24, is 6-foot-10 and last played in the NBA in 2020-21, appearing in 15 games with the Lakers. He has appeared in 22 NBA games with the Mavs and Lakers overall, spending last season with French club ASVEL Basket.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Knicks Sign James Akinjo To Exhibit 10 Deal

The Knicks have signed free agent guard James Akinjo to a contract, the team announced today in a press release. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Akinjo, 21, went undrafted this June after finishing up his college career at Baylor. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

