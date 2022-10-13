Read full article on original website
What Sunday’s Win Really Means for the Bills
The idea that the Bills prevented an expedited Patrick Mahomes scoring drive at the end of the game on Sunday to hang on and win exorcizes some number of demons. Had Mahomes carved up the Buffalo secondary again in some multiple of 13 seconds to steal the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott would have had a real pickle on his hands, needing to amass a quantity of cleansing sage for Orchard Park too large for standard shipping.
Confident Atlanta Falcons eager for more after win over 49ers
Even after the Falcons fumbled away a potential win against the Saints to open the season, or when Marcus Mariota’s ill-advised pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter against the Rams near the goal line or when Atlanta didn’t score for three quarters in their loss to Tampa Bay, coach Arthur Smith was never worried.
Bills beat Chiefs to claim top spot in AFC
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns...
Marcus Mariota 'Truly Grateful' for Falcons 'Second Chance'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has endured an arduous path to get back to a starting signal caller in the NFL, but without the difficulties, the former Tennessee Titan doesn't feel he'd be in the position he's in today. The date was Oct. 13, 2019.
Rams kick into gear late, get past plummeting Panthers
Wide receiver Ben Skowronek scored on a 17-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to help lift the Los Angeles Rams past the visiting Carolina Panthers 24-10 on Sunday. Darrell Henderson Jr. scored on a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter as the Rams (3-3) picked...
Steelers top Bucs as Mitch Trubisky relieves injured Kenny Pickett
Mitchell Trubisky tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool early in the fourth quarter to lift the host Pittsburgh Steelers to a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Trubisky relieved rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who sustained a concussion midway into the third quarter after he was...
Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Confrontation With Teammate, per Report
During the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets in Week 4, starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was benched at halftime and relieved by rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett then was named QB1 by coach Mike Tomlin and started the subsequent two games.
IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 7
Welcome to the Week 7 IDP Waiver Wire Report. If you have any IDP waiver or lineup questions, I'm happy to help and you can contact me directly on Twitter. Before I offer the latest IDP information, please do go back and check the names on the Week 6 IDP waiver wire list. I've opted to expand the "more" section for each position after receiving feedback that readers needed deeper recommendations.
Seahawks stifle Cardinals, survive 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker III, making his first career start, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Seattle kept the Arizona Cardinals' offense out of the end zone as the host Seahawks posted a 19-9 victory Sunday afternoon. Jason Myers kicked four field goals -- from 39,...
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense. ...
