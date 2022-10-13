ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Northeast Raleigh shooting: WakeMed treating 4 patients, Raleigh Police says no suspects yet in custody

By North Carolina Public Radio
whqr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whqr.org

Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile

Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
RALEIGH, NC
whqr.org

Chemours appeals DEQ's new PFAS permit for its Fayetteville Works facility

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality released a statement responding to Chemours’s appeal of their national pollutant discharge elimination system permit. The NPDES permit for the treatment system is part of the larger barrier wall remediation project to substantially reduce PFAS entering the Cape Fear River...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy