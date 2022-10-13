The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO