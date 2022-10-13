Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Washington Examiner
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession
Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
Washington Examiner
Donna Brazile confronts Chris Christie over Jan. 6 panel 'credibility'
Things got heated as former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile challenged Chris Christie when he insisted the Jan. 6 committee has a "credibility problem" during a panel discussion on ABC. Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who recently revealed that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid,...
Washington Examiner
Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them
Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: It's Biden’s communications, not his policies, failing him
This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a line from a Biden supporter that, frankly, both sides roll out when they are failing miserably: It’s not the president’s policies that are a disaster but how his team is communicating them that are. Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto...
Washington Examiner
Senate Republican candidate vows to 'actively campaign against' Trump
Joe O’Dea, the Republican challenging Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) in this year's midterm elections, pledged to "actively campaign against" former President Donald Trump. An interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday turned to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, which O'Dea called a "black eye" for the country, and he called for accountability, as well as getting the country to move forward. Though he did not directly address Bash's question about whether what happened on Jan. 6 should "disqualify" Trump from being president again, O'Dea certainly isn't in Trump's corner.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
Washington Examiner
SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena
Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
Washington Examiner
Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself
The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
Washington Examiner
The media dismissed Hunter Biden — while turning my life upside down
On Friday, former CNN boss Jeff Zucker was confronted by CNN host Michael Smerconish over media bias. Smerconish challenged Zucker for not covering the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop . Zucker and Smerconish were also joined by Phil Griffin, the former head of MSNBC. Zucker said this: "Well, I mean,...
Washington Examiner
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
Washington Examiner
Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden
There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Washington Examiner
Trump rants about US Jews needing 'to get their act together' and 'appreciate' Israel
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Jews in the United States over a perceived lack of support for Israel. In a Truth Social post, he contrasted the support for Israel among "our wonderful Evangelicals" to that of American Jews, whom he urged to appreciate Israel more. He also stressed his track record of support for Israel, even saying he could easily be the country's prime minister given his approval rating there, which he says is the highest "in the World."
Washington Examiner
Biden's inflation disaster
President Joe Biden deserves an "F" for economic policy, especially policy on inflation . The Federal Reserve is at war against inflation . But it is losing. The September consumer price index report released last week offered a shockingly bad number. In spite of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, inflation is rising, not falling.
Washington Examiner
FBI has 'voluminous evidence' of Hunter Biden's 'potential criminal conduct': Whistleblowers
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI is in possession of “voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden related to his overseas business dealings with China and Ukraine, according to new whistleblower disclosures. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who previously released whistleblower...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kari Lake spars with CNN anchor over election integrity
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash over election integrity during an interview on Sunday. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and reportedly has Democrats spooked, said she would accept the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 if she won and refused to answer Bash's prodding about her reaction if she lost, stressing that she would be the victor. The two also accused each other of harping on the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has still refused to concede.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic challenger spar over Jan. 6 at raucous debate
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sparred with Democratic opponent Marcus Flowers over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and transgender children in a short but raucous debate Sunday evening. The candidates running to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District participated in a 25-minute televised debate, in which they often talked over each...
Washington Examiner
Senate majority up for grabs after months of GOP holding the advantage
Vice President Kamala Harris may be spending more time on Capitol Hill. President Joe Biden's understudy, as president of the Senate, has already cast 26 tiebreaking votes for Democrats since the ticket took office on Jan. 20, 2021. That's due to the 50-50 Senate split between the parties. And with tightening Senate races, it's possible the Senate in the 118th Congress will again be split evenly.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Bill Maher goes on crude rant against 'idiot' Herschel Walker
Liberal talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker during his show on Friday night. Maher made fun of Walker for his previous stances, from human evolution to abortion, all while he reportedly neglected his own children between several women. The host claimed he could make "a long string of jokes about how unfit for office Walker is" during his Friday airing of Real Time with Bill Maher.
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Comments / 0