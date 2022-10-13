Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO