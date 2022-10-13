ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, VA

northernvirginiamag.com

Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools

The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
Inside Nova

New town manager settling into Haymarket

Haymarket has a familiar face at the helm. Town Manager Emily Kyriazi stepped into her new role on July 1. Kyriazi had been a town planner and zoning administrator since September 2017 before becoming Haymarket’s top administrator. Her annual salary will be $102,960. Kyriazi was appointed as an interim...
HAYMARKET, VA
nypressnews.com

DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital

The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
WASHINGTON, DC
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn

(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
ASHBURN, VA
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSOC Charlotte

8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
HARRISONBURG, VA
ggwash.org

Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?

I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
Essence

Dr. Hayes Dixon Becomes The First Black Woman Dean Of The Howard University College Of Medicine In Its 154-Year History

This historic move signals a much needed boost in broader representation medical academia, particularly at HBCUs. As the adage goes, better late than never. That can be said about the historic announcement that Howard University appointed Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP as its dean of medicine dean, the first Black woman to hold the title in the school’s 154 year history.
WASHINGTON, DC

