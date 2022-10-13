Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s houseAnita DurairajBrandy Station, VA
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
theburn.com
Raising Cane’s aiming for December opening in Loudoun County
One of the most eagerly awaiting new businesses coming to Loudoun County — and Northern Virginia as a whole — has to be the pending arrival of Raising Cane’s. The chicken tender and chicken sandwich chain is opening its first location in the DC region in Sterling.
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
Inside Nova
New town manager settling into Haymarket
Haymarket has a familiar face at the helm. Town Manager Emily Kyriazi stepped into her new role on July 1. Kyriazi had been a town planner and zoning administrator since September 2017 before becoming Haymarket’s top administrator. Her annual salary will be $102,960. Kyriazi was appointed as an interim...
GW Hatchet
Nursing, medical schools offering dual enrollment courses to Virginia high school students
The School of Nursing and the School of Medicine and Health Sciences are offering dual enrollment courses this fall to Alexandria high school students who want to enter the nursing field. The Governor’s Health Sciences Academy, now in its second year, allows high school students in Alexandria City Public Schools...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Schools puts teachers through new ‘Equity Dialogue’ training
Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”. In addition, one...
theburn.com
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn
(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
ggwash.org
Why would a hospital association fight a law to allow DC to boot and tow dangerous drivers’ cars?
I felt a surge of joy last week when I spotted the DC Hospital Association among the list of witnesses for the Committee on Transportation and the Environment’s hearing on traffic safety and the Booting and Impoundment Reform Amendment Act. “At last,” I thought, “hospitals are speaking up for how damaging reckless driving is, for their patients, for their overworked staff, for public health as a whole.” How wrong I was.
Essence
Dr. Hayes Dixon Becomes The First Black Woman Dean Of The Howard University College Of Medicine In Its 154-Year History
This historic move signals a much needed boost in broader representation medical academia, particularly at HBCUs. As the adage goes, better late than never. That can be said about the historic announcement that Howard University appointed Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP as its dean of medicine dean, the first Black woman to hold the title in the school’s 154 year history.
