MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans
BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
Video Telehealth Site for Veterans Opens at UM
MISSOULA – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new video telehealth site at the University of Montana designed to help student and faculty member veterans receive convenient VA care. UM will house one of two Montana Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites on its...
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
Hunting Regulations: UM Wildlife Researchers Seek to Clarify the Complicated
MISSOULA – Coming in at a weighty 143 pages, Montana’s 2022 book of deer, elk and antelope hunting regulations is an impressive tome listing license costs, permit drawing stats, season start dates, tag requirements and the ominous penalties for breaking any of its stated rules. It’s a valuable...
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
2022 General Election Ballots Have Been Sent in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The general election absentee ballot for 2022 is being mailed out today (Friday, October 14) and chances are that thousands of Missoula County voters will find their ballot in their mailbox by Monday. KGVO reached out to Missoula County Election Supervisor Bradley Seaman for details...
Missoula YMCA Raises $11 Million So Far, Still Needs More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Family YMCA revealed late last week that it has raised $11 million toward their goal of $15 million for their ‘Here for Good’ remodeling campaign. KGVO News spoke to YMCA CEO Heather Foster about the ongoing capital campaign. “We were able...
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Stealing an Unlocked Subaru
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a stolen vehicle report in a parking lot on Wyoming Street. When the officer arrived, he made contact with the victim. The victim reported that his 2018 Subaru Outback was...
No Ski Resort or Helicopter Skiing at POWDR Holland Lake Lodge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Assaults, Thefts, DUIs, and Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 22 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “One of those was a violation of...
Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
UM Course Equips Law Enforcement to Help Veterans in Crisis
MISSOULA – As director of the University of Montana’s Neural Injury Center, Cindi Laukes knows the signs are subtle but distinct between someone who is inebriated and someone with past head injuries. She also knows that, for a law enforcement officer interacting with a military veteran on the...
What You Need to Know Before the Upcoming General Election
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the COVID pandemic where all elections were mandated by mail, the mid-term election in November returns to the normal routine of citizens casting their votes at their neighborhood polling place, with the option of mailing in an absentee ballot. KGVO News spoke to Missoula...
