Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW TUESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE TOMORROW, LIVE RAMPAGE IN JACKSONVILLE

AEW Dynamite will present the first-ever Tuesday Night Dynamite tomorrow Cincinnati, Ohio live on TBS due to MLB coverage this Wednesday. The original plan for Dynamite was to air on Tuesdays before WarnerMedia decided to slot it on Wednesday nights, so after three years, it finally lands on where it was first originally envisioned. The episode will feature:
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

10/16 NEW JAPAN STRONG SPOILER RESULTS FROM HOLLYWOOD, CA

New Japan Strong Results 10/16 - The Vermont in Hollywood, CA. Pretty Peter Avalon vs Keita. Avalon gets Keita to tap on to a crab variation at 9 min. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight (Team Filthy) vs Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest. Limelight hits the code red on Quest for the pin.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT

WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR TV REPORT

NWA Powerrr starts off with the bell ringing for a woman’s tag team match. I’ll fill in the commentary team and the rest as it is announced:. The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs Natalia Markova and Taryn Terrell. Markova starts with Belle and they trade wrist...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network:. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis - if The Miz wins, Dexter is gone forever, If Dexter wins he gets a Raw contract. *Luke...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER

WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan...
Pro Wrestling Insider

GOING TO AEW TUESDAY? MEET JON MOXLEY MONDAY

Fans who purchase or hold tickets for this Tuesday's AEW Dynamite at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio can take part in a free meet and greet with AEW Champion Jon Moxley this Monday at 4:30 PM. Fans can get a free photo with Moxley, who will not be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS, BUFF BAGWELL, LEILA GRAY & MORE SET FOR MCW AUTUMN ARMAGEDDON TONIGHT, FULL DETAILS FOR MCW MARYLAND RETURN

Mr Bagwell' s Neighbrohood will debut at the final stop of the MCW Autumn Armageddon 2022 tour in Joppa, MD Saturday October 15th. A Special Pre Show Meet & Greet with former AEW & WWE Star Bobby Fish, Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell, Impact Wrestling Stars Chris Sabin & Alex Shelly "The Motor City Machine Guns, AEW Star Leila Grey and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 5:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet.
Pro Wrestling Insider

PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...

The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

'ONE FIRST-RATE MATCH AFTER ANOTHER FROM A MIND-BOGGLING ARRAY OF TALENT' - 10/14 AAW JIM LYNAM MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT ON HIGHSPOTS.TV NIGHT ONE LIVE REPORT

Night one of the Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament is in the books. AAW put on a great show that once again demonstrated why it is the premier independent wrestling company in the Midwest. The opening round of the 16 person tournament was essentially one first-rate match after another from a...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE STAR MOVES BRANDS, NWA STARS AT TAPING AND MORE SMACKDOWN NOTES

Rey Mysterio is shifting brands and will be working the Smackdown TVs going forward. That will play out over the course of tonight's episode. We are told that the company was really happy with Roxanne Perez's work tonight on Smackdown and there is already talk of her being used again on the brand.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SMACKDOWN CREW HAS A ROUGH SCHEDULE TODAY, SAPOLSKY SCOUTING, BRAY AND MORE

Never assume the life of a WWE performer is always an easy one. In speaking to a number of Smackdown brand talents over the last few days, this is their schedule today. Two connecting flights from New Orleans to Phoenix, Arizona for tonight's live event and then, a redeye flight back home a few hours after the Phoenix event ends. That's three flights in one day, plus taking bumps. It's not an easy life.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

OPTION C! Frankie Kazarian Challenges the Winner of Alexander vs. Bobby Fish | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. KNOCKOUTS NO DQ MATCH | Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. INSANE 6 Way X-Division Match | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. Bully Ray Wants to REDEFINE His Legacy in...
Pro Wrestling Insider

BRET HART MANAGING FTR NEXT WEEK IN NYC, DUDLEY BOYZ REUNION TONIGHT IN LONG ISLAND FOR BTW

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be making a number of appearances for Steve Perkins' Big Time Wrestling this month under the "Hart Attack Tour" banner. Tonight, Saturday 10/15, BTW will run The Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville, NY with Bret Hart appearing. The Dudley Boyz will also be appearing together signing. Harry "Davey Boy Jr" Smith, Tina San Antonio vs Tiara James, BTW Champion Dreamcrusher Danny Miles and will be appearing.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: SHAWN SPEARS ON AEW RETURN, WHY HE TOOK TIME AWAY FROM COMPANY

AEW released the following post-Rampage promo explaining his disappearance from the company in recent months prior to his return this week:
Pro Wrestling Insider

10/14 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS

Exclusive: Moxley, Claudio, Butcher & the Blade Make Their Rampage Entrances | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. Exclusive: An Emotional Shawn Spears on where he's been & what his future is | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. The Kingdom Have Arrived to Challenge the Top Guys | AEW Rampage: Toronto, 10/14/22. Has Nyla Rose...
