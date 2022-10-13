WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO