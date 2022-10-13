Read full article on original website
AEW TUESDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE TOMORROW, LIVE RAMPAGE IN JACKSONVILLE
AEW Dynamite will present the first-ever Tuesday Night Dynamite tomorrow Cincinnati, Ohio live on TBS due to MLB coverage this Wednesday. The original plan for Dynamite was to air on Tuesdays before WarnerMedia decided to slot it on Wednesday nights, so after three years, it finally lands on where it was first originally envisioned. The episode will feature:
CRITIQUING AEW, MICHAEL COLE IS GREAT, PROMOTERS CAN BE FRIENDS WITH WRESTLERS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Do you ever see a time when wrestling fans and dirt sheet writers like yourself will ever be happy with AEW and stop being armchair bookers or stop criticizing?. You sent a lot more, with things you...
10/16 NEW JAPAN STRONG SPOILER RESULTS FROM HOLLYWOOD, CA
New Japan Strong Results 10/16 - The Vermont in Hollywood, CA. Pretty Peter Avalon vs Keita. Avalon gets Keita to tap on to a crab variation at 9 min. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight (Team Filthy) vs Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest. Limelight hits the code red on Quest for the pin.
WWE NXT MAKES LAST STOP BEFORE HALLOWEEN HAVOC, SOLO, LOGAN PAUL, UNITED STATES TITLE TO HEADLINE LIVE EVENTS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live event schedule this week. Tomorrow, NXT will have a live episode on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre. *Cora Jade and and Roxanne Perez compete in Pick Your Poison matches:. -Jade vs....
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr starts off with the bell ringing for a woman’s tag team match. I’ll fill in the commentary team and the rest as it is announced:. The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs Natalia Markova and Taryn Terrell. Markova starts with Belle and they trade wrist...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network:. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis - if The Miz wins, Dexter is gone forever, If Dexter wins he gets a Raw contract. *Luke...
WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE NXT will present their first-ever Halloween Havoc PPV this Saturday from the WWE Performance Center, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragonuv. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan...
GOING TO AEW TUESDAY? MEET JON MOXLEY MONDAY
Fans who purchase or hold tickets for this Tuesday's AEW Dynamite at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio can take part in a free meet and greet with AEW Champion Jon Moxley this Monday at 4:30 PM. Fans can get a free photo with Moxley, who will not be...
MATT TAVEN, DAN MAFF, WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & MORE: 10/15 NORTHEAST WRESTLING 'THE SHOW WITH NO NAME' RESULTS
North East Wrestling Presents The Show with No Name Live From Bethany, CT at the NEW Arena/Bethany Town Hall - Saturday 10/15. A Moment of silence was held for the Bristol, CT police officers who died in the line of duty earlier this week. *Matt Taven defeated Love, Doug with...
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT
MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS, BUFF BAGWELL, LEILA GRAY & MORE SET FOR MCW AUTUMN ARMAGEDDON TONIGHT, FULL DETAILS FOR MCW MARYLAND RETURN
Mr Bagwell' s Neighbrohood will debut at the final stop of the MCW Autumn Armageddon 2022 tour in Joppa, MD Saturday October 15th. A Special Pre Show Meet & Greet with former AEW & WWE Star Bobby Fish, Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell, Impact Wrestling Stars Chris Sabin & Alex Shelly "The Motor City Machine Guns, AEW Star Leila Grey and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling will begin at 5:30PM when the doors open. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet.
PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
'ONE FIRST-RATE MATCH AFTER ANOTHER FROM A MIND-BOGGLING ARRAY OF TALENT' - 10/14 AAW JIM LYNAM MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT ON HIGHSPOTS.TV NIGHT ONE LIVE REPORT
Night one of the Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament is in the books. AAW put on a great show that once again demonstrated why it is the premier independent wrestling company in the Midwest. The opening round of the 16 person tournament was essentially one first-rate match after another from a...
WWE STAR MOVES BRANDS, NWA STARS AT TAPING AND MORE SMACKDOWN NOTES
Rey Mysterio is shifting brands and will be working the Smackdown TVs going forward. That will play out over the course of tonight's episode. We are told that the company was really happy with Roxanne Perez's work tonight on Smackdown and there is already talk of her being used again on the brand.
WWE SMACKDOWN CREW HAS A ROUGH SCHEDULE TODAY, SAPOLSKY SCOUTING, BRAY AND MORE
Never assume the life of a WWE performer is always an easy one. In speaking to a number of Smackdown brand talents over the last few days, this is their schedule today. Two connecting flights from New Orleans to Phoenix, Arizona for tonight's live event and then, a redeye flight back home a few hours after the Phoenix event ends. That's three flights in one day, plus taking bumps. It's not an easy life.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
OPTION C! Frankie Kazarian Challenges the Winner of Alexander vs. Bobby Fish | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. KNOCKOUTS NO DQ MATCH | Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. INSANE 6 Way X-Division Match | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. Bully Ray Wants to REDEFINE His Legacy in...
BRET HART MANAGING FTR NEXT WEEK IN NYC, DUDLEY BOYZ REUNION TONIGHT IN LONG ISLAND FOR BTW
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart will be making a number of appearances for Steve Perkins' Big Time Wrestling this month under the "Hart Attack Tour" banner. Tonight, Saturday 10/15, BTW will run The Hicksville Athletic Center in Hicksville, NY with Bret Hart appearing. The Dudley Boyz will also be appearing together signing. Harry "Davey Boy Jr" Smith, Tina San Antonio vs Tiara James, BTW Champion Dreamcrusher Danny Miles and will be appearing.
VIDEO: SHAWN SPEARS ON AEW RETURN, WHY HE TOOK TIME AWAY FROM COMPANY
AEW released the following post-Rampage promo explaining his disappearance from the company in recent months prior to his return this week:
10/14 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Moxley, Claudio, Butcher & the Blade Make Their Rampage Entrances | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. Exclusive: An Emotional Shawn Spears on where he's been & what his future is | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. The Kingdom Have Arrived to Challenge the Top Guys | AEW Rampage: Toronto, 10/14/22. Has Nyla Rose...
