Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to play anymore. In fact, he is still looking to get back in the league. While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson shut down...
Miami Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates Tua, offensive line and cornerback situation and more
The Dolphins’ situation at cornerback remains precarious.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Provide Injury Updates on CBs A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward; Will They Play vs. Bengals?
The Atlanta Falcons activated cornerback Isaiah Oliver off the injured reserve on Saturday, giving them a full arsenal of corners for the first time since the early stages of last season. The Falcons enjoyed the depth for all of one half in Sunday's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Clayton News Daily
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
Clayton News Daily
Week 6 Did Little to Solve Shortage of Good Fantasy Running Backs
We’re six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and if your fantasy squad is thin at running back … sorry, you’re in trouble. Between bye weeks, injuries and the dreaded running-back-by-committees, there are very few options to add any value to the position. Week 6 was an...
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Broncos and Chargers Player Prop Bets
The Denver Broncos (2-3) face off with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are favored by 4.5 points on SI Sportsbook and the game total is set at 45.5. Las Vegas is telling us the Broncos are likely to be playing from behind, while the Chargers may be able to lean a little more into their run game. Taking those hints from SISB, I’ve found some player props worth targeting for Monday night’s tilt:
Clayton News Daily
Texans Fire Executive Jack Easterby After Tumultuous Tenure
Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired by the organization on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team has gone 1–3–1 so far this season. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Texans have only won nine of 38 games. Easterby...
Clayton News Daily
Bailey Zappe guides Patriots past Browns 38-15
Bailey Zappe threw for a career-high 309 yards and the visiting New England Patriots held on to a late lead to defeat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday afternoon. Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes and tossed two touchdowns to lead New England (3-3) to its second consecutive win. Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and four receivers eclipsed the 60-yard mark.
Clayton News Daily
Bills beat Chiefs to claim top spot in AFC
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns...
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks stifle Cardinals, survive 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker III, making his first career start, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Seattle kept the Arizona Cardinals' offense out of the end zone as the host Seahawks posted a 19-9 victory Sunday afternoon. Jason Myers kicked four field goals -- from 39,...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings knock off Dolphins 24-16 to win fourth straight
Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 24-16 win over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game and sealed the outcome when Dalvin Cook broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
Clayton News Daily
Giants force late turnovers, topple Ravens 24-20
The New York Giants picked a perfect time to make their first interception of the year. Julian Love's interception set up Saquon Barkley's go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to lift the Giants to a 24-20 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants...
Clayton News Daily
Jets take advantage of lackluster Packers for 27-10 win
The Green Bay Packers are happy to have the NFL's New York teams in their rearview mirror. One week after losing to the Giants 27-22 in London, the Packers fell to the Jets 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Rookie running back Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a...
Clayton News Daily
Pass-happy Colts exact revenge on Jaguars
Matt Ryan set a franchise record for completions with 42, including a game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left Sunday as the host Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan, who attempted 58 passes and threw for 389 yards with...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Rams Likely Open to Trading Cam Akers Amid Rift With RB
Rams running back Cam Akers, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers due to personal reasons, may have played his last snap with the team. Akers may be traded ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline due to philosophical and football-related differences with coach Sean McVay, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The third-year pro is expected to draw significant interest from teams around the league, and Los Angeles is believed to be open to a deal for the right price.
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY
Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY. All Upcoming games on 929 ESPN and 92.9 HD2. Tune in to listen and download our app today! Radio.com the official WMFS app!
Clayton News Daily
Three Big Questions for the Pistons This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Detroit Pistons. If the Pistons are going to take a step up, it will be due to players they drafted. Detroit had two first-rounders last time around, with Jaden Ivey’s explosiveness possibly adding some excitement to the franchise. Jalen Duren could bring a powerful presence to the team.
Comments / 0