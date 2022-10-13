Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection to shootings, Lincoln armed carjacking
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two juveniles are arrested in connection to Omaha shootings and an armed carjacking in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the 500 block of N 16th Street for a reported armed carjacking. Once on the scene, officers spoke with a 29 year old woman who reported that she was parking her vehicle, a 2022 Mazda CX-30, when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her. Investigators say the someone told officers that a male exited the Fusion and approached her vehicle. LPD says the victim described the man as wearing a facemask and armed with a rifle as he arrived at her door.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman held at gunpoint, car stolen and totaled in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported a man stole her car after threatening her with a rifle. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N 16th St. on Oct. 15 at 2:53 p.m. for a reported robbery. The officers talked to the 29-year-old female victim when they arrived.
WOWT
Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two male juveniles are in custody after police say a car linked to them was involved in multiple shootings and a carjacking. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska campus, Saturday around 2:53 p.m. after a 29-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.
WOWT
Teens steal woman’s car at gunpoint, Lincoln Police says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department believe two teenage boys stole a woman’s car at gunpoint. Saturday afternoon, around 2:53 p.m., LPD said officers were called to an area of 16th and S Streets on a report of a robbery. According to police, responding officers...
KETV.com
Lincoln police believe robbery suspect may be tied to multiple Omaha shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police believe the suspect of a robbery may be tied to multiple Omaha shootings. Lincoln officers were called to 16th Street on Friday morning at 2:53 a.m. They said a victim reported that a man holding a rifle got out of a red Ford Fusion...
WOWT
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
KETV.com
Two people arrested following Sunday night pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a shots fired call led to a pursuit through an Omaha neighborhood. Authorities said officers were responding to the call when they spotted a stolen vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was spotted near 56th and Pratt at about 9:40 Sunday night. According to...
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Woman taken into custody for driving, firing multiple shots into air
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was taken into custody after firing multiple shots into the air near 34th and Martin Sunday. It happened just after midnight. Omaha police said a woman was driving around the area and fired multiple shots into the air. No one was injured. She was...
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man that was arrested in August after allegedly causing panic in the city had a preliminary hearing Monday. John Channels allegedly caused a panic when he held active shooter training at Catholic Charities in May. His bond stays at $300,000. Channels will be tried...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead in a parking lot overnight. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded to the area of 84th Street and Papillion Parkway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. There they found a male down in a parking lot. Investigators say the death was suspicious...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man arrested for alleged drug violations, after traffic stop
BEATRICE – After observing a vehicle run through a stop sign early Sunday morning, a traffic stop of the driver ended up resulting in a drug arrest. A Beatrice officer patrolling at around 1:12 a.m. observed a car drive through a stop sign at 9th and Ella, at about 15-to-20 miles-per-hour. When the officer stopped the driver in the eight-hundred block of Elk Street, the officer noticed a metal pipe with burn residue in the center area between the driver and passenger seat.
KETV.com
Two people stabbed, one critically, in Northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition after Omaha police said they were stabbed near 105th and Bedford plazas. Officers were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. They found Douth Gouk with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital. Officers then found Didmar Jimenez, 18,...
iheart.com
Investigation continues after man found dead in Omaha parking lot
(Omaha, NE) -- The investigation continues after a man is found dead in an Omaha parking lot. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway after a man was found down in a parking lot. Police say the man's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name has not been released.
KETV.com
4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in parking lot, ruled suspicious death
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man was found dead in the parking lot at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the parking lot around 3:00 a.m., and they found the man down. The death...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate homicide, man found dead in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide Sunday. The Douglas County Dispatch confirmed the call came in at 3:04 a.m. Reports sent to KETV said officers responded to an incident in the parking lot between Adam and Eve's and Denny's off 84th and Interstate 80.
News Channel Nebraska
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
News Channel Nebraska
Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
klkntv.com
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
Four vehicles hit cow on Nebraska Highway 41, near Adams
BEATRICE – Four separate vehicles were involved in an accident near Adams in which a cow was struck several times on Nebraska Highway 41, about a week ago. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the incidents happened the evening of October 9th, about two miles east of Adams. Adams Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to treat injured persons and to direct traffic.
