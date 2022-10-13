ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 10 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (4-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) took advantage of its final chance on the power play to seal a 2-1 victory and clinch a series sweep over Wisconsin (0-4-0, 0-2-0 B1G) on Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin native senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) scored in the second period and senior forward Kyler Kupka (Camrose, Alberta) finished off the scoring, as he got his stick on a wrist shot from freshman forward Adam Ingram (West. St. Paul, Manitoba) to give the Huskies the lead for good.

