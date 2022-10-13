Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
coolsandiegosights.com
Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!
First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
laurenscountysports.com
San Diego eases away, 28-3
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Slowly, inexorably, the University of San Diego pulled away from Presbyterian College, 28-3, in a Pioneer Football League game at Torero Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For all its seeming predictability, a game in which the Toreros scored a touchdown in each quarter by a variety...
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis fans frustrated after extended rain delay in Collins-Vekic San Diego Open match: "Worst tournament of the year"
Tennis fans were frustrated by the way the San Diego Open handled the rain delay in the Vekic - Collins match, venting on social media. The match was stopped in the final set with Collins up 4-2 0-30 but even after the rain stopped and the court was dried it didn't resume. It left tennis fans baffled as the players will need to step out earlier today to finish their match and play the final later today.
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale. San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
coronadonewsca.com
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts
Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
saratogafalcon.org
Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego
Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
San Diego Moms: Three SoCal Mom Influencers You Need to Follow
If you login to Instagram, you’re likely overwhelmed with the different mom influencers out there. It can be difficult to determine which influencer to follow for recommendations. I’ve scoped social and found three that are worth your follow. Mary Williams @mrs_williamzz. Southern California mom Mary Williams didn’t plan...
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
‘I’m screwed’: Thousands in San Diego face eviction after county promised relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girls Volleyball Moves To 20-10
If you have not been paying attention to the Coronado High School girls volleyball team this season, I highly advise that you take notice before it’s too late. Twenty-eight matches into the 2022 fall season, the ladies in green and white have posted a record of 19-9 and, in the process, made serious hay in the City Eastern League. Coming into this week they found themselves in first place with a record of 4-1.
sandiegocountynews.com
Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field
San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
Daily Aztec
SDSU Welcomes New Interim Police Chief
Officer Gregory Murphy assumed the position of Interim Chief of Police for the San Diego State University Police Department in September, replacing former Chief of Police Mike Hastings who has retired. Like many freshly 18-year-olds, Gregory Murphy went off to college but was not quite sure what he wanted to...
