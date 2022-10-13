ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Pastor and group of nuns rescued 3 days after Hurricane Ian as storm surge flooded their church

By Claire Lavezzorio
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A pastor and group of nuns are sharing their story of riding out Hurricane Ian from the second story of a monastery on Fort Myers Beach.

“When the water started coming over the monastery wall, we were all in shock,” said Father William Adams.

Adams is the Pastor at Church of the Ascension, the only Catholic church on Fort Myers Beach. He said the eight-foot monastery wall was no match for Ian’s storm surge.

“Once the generator was destroyed, we knew we were in trouble,” said Adams.

After the storm passed through, he and the nuns were trapped on the flooded property, waiting to be rescued. That rescue came three days after the storm when two strangers from Hollywood, FL showed up.

“Two men came on the property and shouted, “Anybody in there? Anybody in there,” said Adams. “They were our heroes,” said Sister Mary Frances.

Two weeks after the storm, the pastor and nuns came back to the property to meet the Diocese, who will help the church rebuild.

Every building on the property has significant damage.

“The things are all gone, so we start from zero. It’s a fresh start,” said Adams.

