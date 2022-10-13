Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Nomination Period Extended For The 2023 Community Read
Know of a book that would be the perfect title for the Coronado community to read together this March? The Coronado Public Library is accepting suggestions for the 2023 Community Read Program for another week, through October 14. To recommend a book, visit https://coronadolibrary.org/230/Coronado-Community-READ-2023 or fill out and submit a...
coronadonewsca.com
2022 CUSD School Board Candidates Forum
“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. Without a doubt, the most important issue before the Coronado School Board is the safety of our Coronado students, faculty, and staff. Since the violence at Sandy Hook and Uvalde shocked the country, every school must take stock and reevaluate how safe their campuses are. Coronado Unified School District has five campuses with about 2,608 students, 135 teachers and 149 staff members. Our schools do a great job of keeping our students safe, however, it is time to ask ourselves where we could improve, where our weaknesses might be? How can we partner with our police and fire departments to ensure safer campuses? Is there training for our teachers and staff that would help to prepare them for a critical situation?
coronadonewsca.com
"The Knot" Sculpture Dedication Is Oct. 19
A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to dedicate a sculpture -- “The Knot” -- recently installed at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The community is invited to join the family of the artist and other arts enthusiasts for this free event. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
Comments / 0