“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. Without a doubt, the most important issue before the Coronado School Board is the safety of our Coronado students, faculty, and staff. Since the violence at Sandy Hook and Uvalde shocked the country, every school must take stock and reevaluate how safe their campuses are. Coronado Unified School District has five campuses with about 2,608 students, 135 teachers and 149 staff members. Our schools do a great job of keeping our students safe, however, it is time to ask ourselves where we could improve, where our weaknesses might be? How can we partner with our police and fire departments to ensure safer campuses? Is there training for our teachers and staff that would help to prepare them for a critical situation?

CORONADO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO