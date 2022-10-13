Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
AOL Corp
Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'
Queen is bringing the '80s into 2022. The band unveiled the never-before-heard track "Face It Alone" Thursday, which features vocals of late frontman Freddie Mercury. The more than four-minute long song is led by melancholy string plucks and slow drum hits with a sobering self-encouraging message: "Your life is your own / You're in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
New Springsteen single, cover of Commodores' 'Nightshift,' shows off changed look, voice
Dim the lights, Bruce Springsteen is on the “Nightshift.” Springsteen released the track, a cover of the Commodores 1985 synth-soul classic, at midnight Friday, Oct. 14. It's the second single from his upcoming album of soul and R&B covers, “Only the Strong Survive.” An accompanying performance video by Thom Zimny presents a new stage...
NME
The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December
Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December. It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.
EW.com
Park that car, drop that phone, and watch Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman sing with Broken Social Scene
Some songs are nearly impossible not to sing along with. One of them is "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," a rousing, heartrending ballad from Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People. The Canadian rock outfit is currently touring in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary, and the song enjoyed its most star-studded singalong yet when Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined the band onstage during its show at New York City's Webster Hall on Sunday.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside One Theater’s Challenge to Modernize the Opera
An Italian theater that has been around since 1829 is embarking on a challenge to modernize one of the oldest forms of entertainment: the opera. The magnificent Teatro Regio in Parma, Italy, is home to Festival Verdi, a four-weekend annual event that runs from mid-September to mid-October and celebrates the works of beloved Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi by showing both classic and reimagined versions of his works.
Neil Young to Reissue ‘Harvest’ for 50th Anniversary
Neil Young first released his fourth studio album, Harvest, in 1972. Featuring some of his most recognizable hits—”Harvest Moon,” “Old Man,” and “Heart of Gold” to name a few—the LP has long been considered some of Young’s finest work. To celebrate...
Listen to Tigercub's filthy-riff heavy new single The Perfume Of Decay
Tigercub share debut release for Loosegroove Records, the label co-founded by Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
xpn.org
Chaotic Good: Broken Social Scene celebrates 20 years of ‘You Forgot It In People’ at Union Transfer
An anniversary album playback and a catalog deep dive from the Toronto art house icons was unhinged, in a good way, in Philly this week. A Broken Social Scene concert is always cause for excitement, whether the reason be new music (like five years back when they brought their most recent album Hug of Thunder to town), or the celebration of a momentous milestone, like we got this Wednesday at Union Transfer.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
NME
Watch the trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ featuring Taylor Hawkins’ last known interview
Greenwich Entertainment have shared the first trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary set to premiere later this month. The film is directed by Justin Kreutzmann — the son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann — and according to its synopsis, will focus on “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”. In addition Kreutzmann, Let There Be Drums! will feature interviews with a swathe of the world’s best-known drummers, including one of Taylor Hawkins’ final-ever interviews before his passing in March.
Stereogum
Watch Jane’s Addiction Cover Bauhas’ “Slice Of Life” WIth Daniel Ash
Earlier this month, Jane’s Addiction kicked off their tour with Smashing Pumpkins — sans Dave Navarro, who is sitting out the dates due to complications with long COVID — and last night they stopped at TD Garden Arena in Boston. They brought out Bauhaus’ Daniel Ash during their set, and he performed “Jane Says” with them and then they did a cover of “Slice Of Life.” Watch video of both below.
Royal Opera House announces Jakub Hrůša as its new music director
The Czech-born conductor will take over from Antonio Pappano in 2025. He talks exclusively to the Guardian about what shape the opera house will take under his musical leadership
operawire.com
Festival Verdi 2022 Review: Simon Boccanegra
Piero Pretti, Vladimir Stoyanov & Roberta Mantegna Give Magnetic Performances of Original Verdi Score. On Oct. 14, the Festival Verdi concluded its performances of Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra.”. The occasion was special as the festival brought back the original 1857 version which is rarely heard (there are very few...
Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs That Deserve a Revisit
Though it took him a bit to get up to speed, by the time Warren Zevon released his self-titled album in 1976, his sharp wit and scathing lyrics made him an inimitable songwriter. He kept that reputation for the better part of his three decades in the music industry before dying of cancer in 2003.
