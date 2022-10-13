EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...

3 DAYS AGO